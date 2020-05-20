In case of a large multi-national retailer or a smaller high-street retail store, security will be near the top of their list of priorities. In fact, the safety of visitors and staff, coupled with the security of goods, can be vital to any retailer’s success and profitability.

CLIQ technology from the globally renowned security provider, Mul-T-Lock Technologies Ltd. offers a smart security solution for all types of retail applications, whether it be a chain of supermarkets or a standalone local retail shop.

eCLIQ access control system for large retailers

Mul-T-Lock’s eCLIQ access control system allows large retailers to manage access permissions remotely

Mul-T-Lock Technologies’ eCLIQ access control system allows large retailers to manage access permissions remotely, from one central location, anywhere in the world. This includes the ability to schedule individual access permissions for each key, as well as to provide time-limited access.

This is ideal for retailers with complex access and security requirements, such as 24-hour supermarkets, as it allows tailored access control for members of staff who may be coming and going at various times of the day, and also enables administrators to grant time-limited access control to contractors and delivery drivers.

Authorised access control for staff

If a key is lost or a member of staff leaves, access can also be revoked, which is particularly useful for retailers that suffer from a high staff turnover or employ seasonal staff for busier times of the year.

This not only offers enhanced security but also significantly reduces whole life costing, as it removes the need to replace physical locks. It also facilitates keys to be validated daily, weekly or monthly to keep them continuously secure.

Audit trail capabilities

The system’s audit trail capabilities also allow business owners to access comprehensive data illustrating who accesses which lock and when, thereby making it ideal for those who are concerned about staff shrinkage or those who want to determine who should have access to certain assets.

Working on a modular system, eCLIQ locks are quick and easy to install with no cabling required. Not only is maintenance not required for up to 200,000 cycles, but key batteries are also fast and easy to replace once every 30,000 operations, at a nominal cost to the business, with no need for specialist tools.

CLIQ Go access control system for SMEs

Mul-T-Lock Technologies’ CLIQ Go access control system allows small to medium sized retailers to remotely manage security ‘on the go’. It boasts all the benefits of eCLIQ technology, but can be managed by a designated administrator via the CLIQ Go app.

This access control system also includes the ability to schedule individual access permissions for each key, provide time-limited access, and revoke access to particular keys as and when needed – again, making it particularly useful for retailers that often suffer from a high staff turnover.

High security eCLIQ locks

Mul-T-Lock’s CLIQ Go is the ideal solution for a variety of applications, such as small to medium independent shops with a handful of staff who all need access at varying times, or that require individual permissions for access to storage rooms, for example.

The high security eCLIQ locks are easy to configure, are suitable for all door types and can be easily fitted by a local locksmith. With no cabling, the cylinders can be retrofit to existing doors without causing any mess or disruption.

The available cylinders are also suitable for a number of different applications, from cabinets housing high value items to all-weather padlocks for exterior gates. In fact, just one key can access doors, cupboards, elevators, machines and many other locking devices.