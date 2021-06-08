Lock and security specialist, Mul-T-Lock has launched CLIQ Local Manager, the ideal locally installed access control system for medium to large businesses.
The new CLIQ Local Manager software has been designed for the day-to-day management of eCLIQ master key systems. With it, system managers can perform a variety of tasks, based on the specific needs of their environment, managing access rights of user keys locally via desktop programming devices.
CLIQ Local Manager
Mul-T-Lock’s CLIQ Local Manager is simple to set up, even for new users of CLIQ. Automated COM port selection makes getting started quick and easy, plus the software has been developed to be extremely intuitive and user friendly, reducing the need for lengthy training sessions and in turn, decreasing investment costs.
CLIQ Local Manager has also been developed to offer a more secure solution, owing to its state-of-the-art future-proof design, which allows system managers to allocate access authorisations and collect audit trails. This makes the software ideal for securing premises that house maximum security or sensitive data, such as prisons, hospitals and government establishments.
Support for GDPR-compliant software
Able to handle up to 5,000 keys and 5,000 cylinders, CLIQ Local Manager also supports GDPR-compliant software, used to meet user demands for data privacy.
The software can be used with any common Windows computer and is ideal for those wanting an access control system in remote locations, such as national parks and farmland, as there is no need for network coverage at points of installation.
eCLIQ access control locks
Working on a modular system, Mul-T-Lock’s eCLIQ access control locks are quick and easy to install, in place of mechanical cylinders and padlocks. Retrofittable to doors, cabinets and gates, and requiring no cabling, the system offers a low cost and low maintenance solution for all types of applications.
CLIQ Local Manager allows for easy migration from old manager software and lets users choose the level of service they need so that they can always get help and software updates, whenever needed. Plus, the software allows users to set reminders so that they never forget an important task.