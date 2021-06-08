Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Lock and security specialist, Mul-T-Lock has launched CLIQ Local Manager, the ideal locally installed access control system for medium to large businesses.

The new CLIQ Local Manager software has been designed for the day-to-day management of eCLIQ master key systems. With it, system managers can perform a variety of tasks, based on the specific needs of their environment, managing access rights of user keys locally via desktop programming devices.

CLIQ Local Manager

Mul-T-Lock’s CLIQ Local Manager is simple to set up, even for new users of CLIQ. Automated COM port selection makes getting started quick and easy, plus the software has been developed to be extremely intuitive and user friendly, reducing the need for lengthy training sessions and in turn, decreasing investment costs.

CLIQ Local Manager has also been developed to offer a more secure solution, owing to its state-of-the-art future-proof design, which allows system managers to allocate access authorisations and collect audit trails. This makes the software ideal for securing premises that house maximum security or sensitive data, such as prisons, hospitals and government establishments.

Support for GDPR-compliant software

CLIQ Local Manager supports GDPR-compliant software, used to meet user demands for data privacy

Able to handle up to 5,000 keys and 5,000 cylinders, CLIQ Local Manager also supports GDPR-compliant software, used to meet user demands for data privacy.

The software can be used with any common Windows computer and is ideal for those wanting an access control system in remote locations, such as national parks and farmland, as there is no need for network coverage at points of installation.

eCLIQ access control locks

Working on a modular system, Mul-T-Lock’s eCLIQ access control locks are quick and easy to install, in place of mechanical cylinders and padlocks. Retrofittable to doors, cabinets and gates, and requiring no cabling, the system offers a low cost and low maintenance solution for all types of applications.

CLIQ Local Manager allows for easy migration from old manager software and lets users choose the level of service they need so that they can always get help and software updates, whenever needed. Plus, the software allows users to set reminders so that they never forget an important task.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control
Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management

Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management
Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

In case you missed it

What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?
What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?

Perimeter security is the first line of defence against intruders entering a business or premises. Traditionally associated with low-tech options such as fencing, the field of perimeter security has expanded in recent years and now encompasses a range of high-tech options. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?

Automatic Gates – The latest development in access control
Automatic Gates – The latest development in access control

Automatic gates remain an increasingly popular security choice for family homes, business premises or public buildings – anywhere that full control over access is needed. While there is much to consider for installers when advising clients on the right solution for their property, from the size, weight and cost of a gate system, it’s useful to be aware of the latest developments in the market, as this can help to find the right option to fit their needs. The need for speed Gates can be automated to either swing or to slide open, and there are many factors to take into consideration, when advising on which option to use. However, swing gate motors tend to be slower than the speeds achievable for sliding gates, which means the latter are usually more popular, especially for commercial sites where timing can be among the more important factors. One of the most recent developments in the sliding gates market is the introduction of faster motors One of the most recent developments in the sliding gates market is the introduction of faster motors, such as those from Bft Automation, which allow for opening and closing at a quicker speed than has previously been achievable. Fast authorised access control From a security point of view, the ability to allow people and goods in and out of a property at a quicker pace reduces the risk of unauthorised entry, while waiting for a gate to close – an important consideration in both commercial and residential contexts. Other benefits of a faster motor include reduced waiting times. This can be particularly useful for properties in busy areas, where a vehicle could risk blocking traffic, while waiting to turn into a site controlled by a slower gate. Faster motors Also, a faster motor could potentially reduce the risk of an accident from vehicles entering a property at speed. For example, this might happen if someone was making their first visit to a property situated off a fast road in an unfamiliar area. Beyond these practical considerations, in today’s fast-paced world, people aren’t as used to having to wait for things and this applies to the time it takes to get in and out of their own property. So, security benefits aside, faster motors are likely to be more appealing for clients who have sliding gates fitted to their domestic property and who prioritise convenience. The choice of which of the new faster motors to use will be impacted by a number of factors, including the weight of the gates. Essentially, the lighter the gate is the higher the speed achievable. And, as always, it’s important to make sure that any installation complies with safety regulations. Intelligent torque management systems A further development in access control technology includes intelligent torque management systems A further development in access control technology includes intelligent torque management systems, which update the level of torque required to perform the gate’s operation, allowing it to work at the optimum level, regardless of weather conditions, temperature or the degree of wear and tear on the device. Depending on the typical weather conditions experienced at the site and the anticipated frequency of use, it’s worth looking at options that take these factors into account. Importance of security rights In some scenarios, it’s important for particular individuals to have security rights. In which case, there are motors available that come with personalised keys, which are unique, providing an additional level of security. Installers often face the challenge of fitting gate motors in confined spaces, potentially making for a time consuming and technically demanding task. Available space When you only have a small space to work with, simple details can go a long way to helping you. For example, by putting the fastening screws on the front of a motor’s casing, installation and maintenance are easier and more convenient, even in particularly compact areas. Working with suppliers that offer more than just a manual means you’ll have access to advice and support on how new products work in practise and what you need to consider before advising on an installation.

Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?
Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?

In the past few weeks, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel has brightened, providing new levels of hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Dare we now consider what life will be like after the pandemic is over? Considering the possible impact on our industry, we asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: Which security technologies will be most useful in a post-pandemic world?

Featured white papers
How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

Download
Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Download
Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Artificial intelligence: Understanding its place in physical security

Download
Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Download
More product news
Cloud video surveillance company, Cloudview announces the release of their cloud video recording system (CVR)

Cloud video surveillance company, Cloudview announces the release of their cloud video recording system (CVR)
SAMCON presents new CCTV cameras for the hazardous area

SAMCON presents new CCTV cameras for the hazardous area
STARC Systems launches Fireblockwall™, the first modular reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary containment solution

STARC Systems launches Fireblockwall™, the first modular reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary containment solution
Featured products
HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)

HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)
Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7

Hanwha Techwin Wisenet 7
Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera

Dahua Starlight HDCVI IR Dome Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy