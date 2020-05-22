With 73% of all domestic burglaries occurring through a door, it is now more important than ever that maximum-security locks are in place to offer protection from potential break-ins. Mul-T-Lock’s coveted Break Secure 3DS anti-snap cylinder has been specially designed to help locksmiths meet consumer demand for high security locks, and now it has excelled in recent tests – surpassing the British Standard Kitemark BS EN 1303:2015 test 10 times over.
To achieve the highest Grade 6 in this test, a lock must withstand 100,000 cycles, but Mul-T-Lock’s Break Secure 3DS euro profile cylinder completed a staggering one million accelerated cycles – offering the very best protection in lock security.
Unrivalled level of security
As well as complying to the EN 1303 standard, the Break Secure 3DS cylinder has also undergone rigorous independent testing by the Master Locksmiths Association to meet the Sold Secure Diamond SS312 standard, as well as the TS007 3 Star standard developed by the Door and Hardware Federation (DHF) and the Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF) in conjunction with Secured by Design, the police preferred specification.
The Break Secure 3DS cylinder offers three separate lines of defence, enabling locksmiths to offer customers an innovative solution with an unrivalled level of security that will deter even the most resolute intruder:
- A sacrificial end – designed to snap to protect against lock-snapping; the most common form of entry to a property
- Bump resistant – many cylinders can be easily ‘bumped’ (inserting and tapping an illegal key to release the cam and open the door), but the Break Secure 3DS is proven to resist this
- Drill resistant – engineered using high strength material and robust construction to withstand prolonged drilling
In addition to these lines of defence, the Mul-T-Lock Break Secure 3DS cylinder boasts anti-screw and anti-pick protection, and the key or thumb turn is still able to operate internally, even after the cylinder has been attacked.
Latest security standards
Michael English, Mechanical Product Manager at Mul-T-Lock, said: “Our Break Secure 3DS cylinder means locksmiths can be confident of achieving the latest security standards, which in turn, means peace of mind for their customers. As consumers become more aware of the importance of home security, this product offers locksmiths a key weapon in the battle against domestic break-ins. In fact, we are so confident that the Break Secure 3DS cylinder will offer maximum protection to a home that we also offer a full ten-year guarantee.”
Mul-T-Lock also offers a one keyed house solution encompassing the Break Secure 3DS cylinder, with patented keys that only Mul-T-Lock Approved Locksmiths can cut.