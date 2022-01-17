MSA Safety, the global pioneer in the development, manufacture, and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, announced its participation at Intersec 2022 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. Over the three-day conference, MSA will showcase its extensive portfolio of connected safety solutions and personal protective equipment (PPE) for both the industrial and fire markets, representing an innovative range of top-to-toe protection.
Fire and rescue services
Nigel Evens, Business Director at MSA for First Responders and Milipol in Europe, Middle East, and Asia said, “We are happy to be back with our customers at Intersec – the world’s leading trade event for security, safety, and fire protection. The Middle East has always been a strategic market for MSA and we have a long-standing presence there."
"From gas detection, head and fall protection, to what we offer to the fire and rescue services, we’re proud to support the Middle East and have been investing heavily to create connected and user-friendly equipment that helps to protect workers around the world and meets the requirements of this market.”
PPE and LUNAR
F.A.S.T. provides first responders with direction and distance information to help and decrease response time
Having a range of international standards that meet the requirements and demands of those the company serves in the Middle East, MSA's PPE ranges from firefighter helmets to protective clothing, and work in synergy together with cutting-edge technology products, like LUNAR.
LUNAR is a cloud-connected, comfortable to carry in hand and wireless device that provides enhanced thermal imaging, combined with Search and Rescue capabilities enabled by the F.A.S.T Technology (Fire Fighter Assisting Technology). With LUNAR, firefighters know who’s in distress and need help; F.A.S.T. provides first responders with direction and distance information to help find separated teammates and decrease response time, and incident commanders receive alerts as to who’s down and who’s searching for them – all while still having the ability to monitor the scene.
Connected firefighter platform
Designed for every firefighter on-scene, both on-air and off, LUNAR is the latest addition to MSA's Connected Firefighter platform – a suite of products that offer accountability and keep everyone on the scene connected.
Other products comprising MSA’s Connected Firefighter platform, which will also be on display at the show, include:
- The company’s industry-pioneering G1 and M1 Breathing Apparatus, specifically designed to meet the needs of international markets;
- The MSA HUB base station – a small, modular device that enables on-scene data and asset management;
- FireGrid, which gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage multiple situations at one time from any location;
- A new M1 Control Module that monitors the proper functioning of a respiratory protective device;
- The C1 voice communication module allows for exceptional voice transmission when wearing breathing apparatus; and
- The ALTAIR 4XR and 5X portable multigas detectors with embedded Bluetooth technology provide complete scene management.
Fire helmets and protective clothing
In addition to LUNAR and the Connected Firefighter suite of products mentioned above, MSA will also showcase a comprehensive line of industry-pioneering fire helmets and the latest offerings in MSA’s Bristol and Globe lines of fire protective clothing, all of which represent a step forward in the company’s cutting-edge PPE of Top-To-Toe protection.
On display at the show will be:
- The GALLET F2XR fire and rescue helmet, which is ideal for specialised tasks and non-fire-related incidents. Touting modular “click-in” accessories, including an internal ocular visor, an integrated dual-beam headlamp with tail light, and Responder Goggles, the GALLET F2XR fire and rescue helmet is designed and third-party tested to meet the latest EN Standards for Technical Rescue, Wildland Firefighting, and Water Rescue operations.
- Remastered company’s iconic GALLET F1XF helmet, which has been serving firefighters since 1985. The refreshed design features complete protection of the head, eyes, face, and ears and now incorporates an enhanced lighting module and improved soft goods. Its extended face shield is the largest on the market.
- MSA Bristol’s EOS line of firefighter protective apparel represents the latest addition to the structural firefighting equipment. The new line is sleek, modern, and ultra-flexible, enabling superior maneuverability, all while protecting against the build-up of toxic smoke particles.
- Globe Athletix turnout gear with stretch fabrics that allow closer, body-contoured fit to provide an unprecedented range of motions.
- The company’s comprehensive range of anti-riot and aviation helmets, including the most iconic models of LA 100, LH 250, and MO5006.