Moxa Inc., a globally renowned company in industrial communications and networking, with a focus on securing industrial networks, has introduced the new EDR-G9010 Series.
These industry-certified, all-in-one firewall/NAT/VPN/switch/routers, act as a robust first line of defence for industrial networks, in diverse applications, such as smart manufacturing and critical infrastructure.
EDR-G9010 Series industrial secure routers
Moxa’s EDR-G9010 Series industrial secure routers offer 10-port GbE performance and defence-in-depth security capabilities, in order to fulfill the needs of bandwidth-hungry applications that require field-proven reliability and multi-layered security.
With more and more cyber security incidents occurring in operational technology (OT) systems, enhancing industrial network security becomes a key priority for business owners and chief security officers. However, in OT environments, network requirements are not just concerned with security, but also focus on keeping operations functioning smoothly.
Network security solution for OT environments
“With the launch of the new EDR-G9010 Series, Moxa brings a tailor-made network security solution for OT environments,” said Kevin Huang, Product Manager at Moxa Networking, adding “We recommend our customers to use the EDR-G9010 Series industrial secure routers, to segment their networks as a first line of defence and prevent threats from propagating to the rest of the network.”
He adds, “Furthermore, users can leverage its advanced OT Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology, firewall, NAT, and VPN features, to achieve multi-layered security. Last, but not least, the 10-port Gigabit performance, faster boot time and Layer 2/Layer 3 redundancy helps ensure the availability of industrial networks.”
Compact and rugged industrial secure router
Kevin Huang further stated, “The EDR-G9010 Series combines all these powerful functions into a single compact, rugged, industry-certified industrial secure router. Overall, the EDRG9010 series will be Moxa’s future-proof secure routing platform, with additional capabilities being added over time.”
The EDR-G9010 Series industrial secure routers offer:
- Advanced Network Protection with Network Segmentation and Advanced DPI - Within one field site, the EDR-G9010 Series industrial secure routers can help build a security boundary, by segmenting OT and IT networks, and feature advanced DPI technology, to give users more granular control over network traffic, by filtering industrial protocols, based on the requirements of the application. Moxa will continuously extend the DPI protocol coverage. Starting with Modbus TCP/UDP and DNP3, Moxa will add specifically, power market-related protocols in 2022. When remote connections across multiple sites are needed, the EDR-G9010 Series’ embedded IPsec VPN ensures safe industrial network communication channels, when accessing the private network from the public Internet.
- Future-proof platform for OT Intrusion Prevention - The superb computing power of the EDR-G9010 platform enables it to run an Intrusion Prevention Module, which will safely block ransomware, malware, viruses and other cyber security threats in OT networks. This signature-based scanning technology will move traffic filtering and asset visibility in OT networks to an unprecedented level. This module is licenced on demand and will be available by mid of 2022.
- Better Performance with High Bandwidth and Faster Boot Times - With the number of connected devices constantly growing, the EDR-G9010 Series is capable of achieving high throughput, while providing robust security, perfect for bandwidth-hungry applications. Meanwhile, the faster boot time helps reduce system downtime, during regular maintenance or in the event of an emergency recovery situation.
- More Versatility - The EDR-G9010 Series caters to the needs of different networks, whether it is the need for a firewall, network address translation (NAT), remote VPN communications, switching, or routing. These secure routers are also certified for IEC 61850-3/IEEE 1613, NEMA TS2, ATEX Zone 2, and Class I Division 2. The accessible and versatile all-in-one design makes these devices ideal for securing industrial applications, such as in power substations, intelligent transportation systems, oil and gas, and smart manufacturing.
- IEC-62443 hardened - Secure routers play a pyramidal role in security architecture and need to be security hardened. Hence, EDRG9010 hardware and software has been developed with Moxa’s IEC-62443-4-1 certified process, and is ready to meet the IEC-62443-4-2 requirements, up to Security Level 2.
EDR-G9010 Series 10-port Gigabit Industrial Secure Router highlights include:
- All-in-one firewall/NAT/VPN/switch/router,
- 8-port TX GbE and 2-port SFP GbE,
- Comprehensive redundancy mechanisms, including Turbo Ring and VRRP,
- Wide -40 to 75°C operating temperature (-T model),
- Advanced Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for Modbus TCP/UDP and DNP3 traffic, and 104 and MMS (available in Q1, 2022), and
- Certified for IEC 61850-3, NEMA TS2, ATEX Zone 2, Class I Division 2, EN 50121-4, DNV, IEC-62443-4-2 SL 2 (available in Q4 2022).
Compatible with MXview network management software
EDR-G9010 Series is also compatible with Moxa’s MXview network management software
To enhance network security visibility, the EDR-G9010 Series is also compatible with Moxa’s MXview network management software. With the MXview, software users can, for example, visualise the achieved security level of IEC-62443-ready Moxa devices, perform regular configurations backups, and have an at-a-glance overview of the network’s performance.
With the launch of the EDR-G9010 Series industrial secure routers, Moxa has expanded its secure network infrastructure portfolio, in order to cover a broader range of industrial applications and introduced more granular control over industrial networks, so as to fulfill its ongoing commitment to protect the connectivity of industrial environments.
Connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
Moxa is a globally renowned provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing and network infrastructure solutions, for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
The company delivers lasting business value, by empowering the industry, with reliable networks and sincere service, for industrial communications infrastructures.