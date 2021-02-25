Download PDF version
London Ambulance Service announced that 529 violent incidents have been reported between April 2020 and January this year. To protect their frontline workers, the Ambulance Service has started to roll out Motorola Solutions VB400 body-worn video solutions to help their frontline workers to deal with assaults and threats.

The health, safety, and wellbeing of our crews are of utmost importance. We want to take every precaution possible to ensure that our frontline people are safe whilst at work,” said Garrett Emmerson, Chief Executive Officer at London Ambulance Service.

Evidence management software

We are confident that video security will deter abusive and threatening behaviour and improve the safety and confidence of our emergency medical crews.” Medics can rely on the Motorola Solutions VB400 body camera to record incidents when patients or members of the public become aggressive or abusive.

The new body-worn cameras will be used alongside a back-office evidence management software

The footage will allow for ‘independent witness’ evidence, providing transparency and accountability for the public and ambulance crews. The new body-worn cameras will be used alongside a back-office evidence management software from Motorola Solutions to securely manage and process captured video footage.

Emergency ambulance service

London Ambulance Service is the busiest emergency ambulance service in the U.K., serving one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse cities. It plays an important role in giving access to emergency and urgent care in the capital and is striving to ensure patients receive the right response, in the right place, at the right time. The Ambulance Service covers an area of 620 square miles, with 8000 people who work or volunteer for the service.

It’s vital to ensure the safety of citizens and ambulance crews alike. This investment in video security will play a crucial role to protect communities and London Ambulance Service crews who are on the frontline every day, saving lives,” said Mark Schmidl, Senior Vice President at Motorola Solutions.

