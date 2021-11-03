Motorola Solutions announces it has acquired Envysion, Inc., a provider of enterprise video security and business analytics solutions for the quick-service restaurant and retail industries.
Envysion's cloud-based solution integrates video systems with sales data to proactively identify potentially fraudulent transactions and highlight sales patterns and in-store activity without the need to monitor hours of video footage.
Better management decisions
"The combination of video and analytics continues to play a powerful role in supporting enterprise security,” said Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions.
Envysion’s platform helps to identify and resolve theft and support priorities
“With Envysion, we will bring greater operational efficiency and safety to the vast restaurant and retail industries across the U.S., expanding our presence and reinforcing our strategy as a global leader in end-to-end video security solutions.” Relied upon by restaurants, convenience and specialty stores, Envysion’s platform helps to identify and resolve theft and support priorities such as customer and employee safety, workplace productivity and physical security.
Access control solutions
Business owners have access to actionable insights to drive better management decisions to reduce loss, mitigate risk and enhance profitability.
“We are excited to join Motorola Solutions and look forward to advancing the innovative solutions we deliver to our customers,” said Matt Umscheid, CEO, Envysion. “Together, we will continue investing in and building upon Motorola Solutions’ portfolio of video security and access control solutions and equip enterprise customers with unparalleled security capabilities.” The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.