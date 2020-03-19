Motorola to acquire IndigoVision

Larry Anderson
Motorola Solutions has agreed to acquire IndigoVision, a U.K.-based provider of end-to-end video security solutions.

The boards of Motorola Solutions, its holding company and IndigoVision have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition for approximately $37.2 million, representing a premium of approximately 116 percent based on the average share price over the most recent 12-month period. The acquisition will be funded by existing cash resources of Motorola Solutions and become final in May 2020.

Motorola Solutions has a strong presence in the large and expanding area of video security since acquiring Avigilon in March 2018. Their product offerings include high-definition cameras, advanced video analytics, network video management hardware and software and access control solutions.

IndigoVision is a developer of complete, end-to-end video security solutions from cameras to video recorders to body-worn cameras to security management software.

Motorola Solutions says the IndigoVision range of products, global presence and customer base are "highly complementary" to Motorola Solutions' existing presence in video security. Among the benefits is enhanced geographical reach across a wider customer base.

"The access we will now have to Motorola Solutions' range of innovative technologies will create new opportunities for IndigoVision and enable us to bring an exciting proposition to the market that allows us to further deliver on our goal of delivering safety, security and business intelligence," says Pedro Vasco Simoes, Chief Executive Officer of IndigoVision.

"We share IndigoVision's commitment to providing next-generation, end-to-end video security solutions that enhance safety, security and efficiency," says John Kedzierski, Senior Vice President, Video Security Solutions, Motorola Solutions.

Larry Anderson
Larry Anderson Editor, SecurityInformed.com & SourceSecurity.com

An experienced journalist and long-time presence in the US security industry, Larry is SourceSecurity.com's eyes and ears in the fast-changing security marketplace, attending industry and corporate events, interviewing security leaders and contributing original editorial content to the site. He leads SourceSecurity.com's team of dedicated editorial and content professionals, guiding the "editorial roadmap" to ensure the site provides the most relevant content for security professionals.

Working from home creates new security concerns for companies
Working from home creates new security concerns for companies

The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus is changing work environments to an unprecedented degree. More employees than ever are being asked to work remotely from home. Along with the new work practices comes a variety of security challenges. Without the proper precautions, working from home could become a cybersecurity nightmare, says Purdue University professor Marcus Rogers. “Criminals will use the crisis to scam people for money, account information and more,” he says. “With more people working from home, people need to make sure they are practicing good cybersecurity hygiene, just like they would at work. There is also a big risk that infrastructures will become overwhelmed, resulting in communication outages, both internet and cell.” Covid-19 concerns  Concerns about the coronavirus have increased the business world’s dependence on teleworking. According to Cisco Systems, WebEx meeting traffic connecting Chinese users to global workplaces has increased by a factor of 22 since the outbreak began. Traffic in other countries is up 400% or more, and specialist video conferencing businesses have seen a near doubling in share value (as the rest of the stock market shrinks). Basic email security has remained unchanged for 30 years Email is a core element of business communications, yet basic email security has remained unchanged for 30 years. Many smaller businesses are likely to still be using outdated Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) when sending and receiving email. “The default state of all email services is unencrypted, unsecure and open to attack, putting crucial information at risk,” says Paul Holland, CEO of secure email systems provider Beyond Encryption. “With remote working a likely outcome for many of us in the coming weeks, the security and reliability of our electronic communication will be a high priority,” says Holland. The company’s Mailock system allows employees to work from any device at home or in the office without concerns about data compromise or cybersecurity issues. Acting quickly and effectively  As the virus spreads, businesses and organisations will need to act quickly to establish relevant communication with their employees, partners and customers surrounding key coronavirus messages, says Heinan Landa, CEO and Founder of IT services firm Optimal Networks. Employers should also enact proper security training to make sure everyone is up to speed with what’s happening and can report any suspicious online activity. Reviewing and updating telework policies to allow people to work from home will also provide flexibility for medical care for employees and their families as needed. Scammers, phishing, and fraud  An additional factor in the confusing environment created by the coronavirus is growth in phishing emails and creation of domains for fraud. Phishing is an attempt to fraudulently obtain sensitive information such as passwords or credit card information by disguising oneself as a trusted entity. Landa says homebound workers should understand that phishing can come from a text, a phone call, or an email. “Be wary of any form of communication that requires you to click on a link, download an attachment, or provide any kind of personal information,” says Landa. Homebound workers should understand that phishing can come from a text, a phone call, or an email Email scammers often try to elicit a sense of fear and urgency in their victims – emotions that are more common in the climate of a global pandemic. Attackers may disseminate malicious links and PDFs that claim to contain information on how to protect oneself from the spread of the disease, says Landa.  Ron Culler, Senior Director of Technology and Solutions at ADT Cybersecurity, offers some cyber and home security tips for remote workers and their employers: When working from home, workers should treat their home security just as they would if working from the office. This includes arming their home security system and leveraging smart home devices such as outdoor and doorbell cameras and motion detectors. More than 88% of burglaries happen in residential areas. When possible, it’s best to use work laptops instead of personal equipment, which may not have adequate antivirus software and monitoring systems in place. Workers should adhere to corporate-approved protocols, hardware and software, from firewalls to VPNs. Keep data on corporate systems and channels, whether it’s over email or in the cloud. The cyber-protections that employees depended on in the office might not carry over to an at-home work environment. Schedule more video conferences to keep communication flowing in a controlled, private environment. Avoid public WiFi networks, which are not secure and run the risk of remote eavesdropping and hacking by third parties. In addition to work-from-home strategies, companies should consider ways to ensure business cyber-resilience and continuity, says Tim Rawlins, Director and Senior Adviser for risk mitigation firm NCC Group. “Given that cyber-resilience always relies on people, process and technology, you really need to consider these three elements,” he says. “And your plan will need to be adaptable as the situation can change very quickly.” Employees and their employers Self-isolation and enforced quarantine can impact both office staff and business travelers Self-isolation and enforced quarantine can impact both office staff and business travelers, and the situation can change rapidly as the virus spreads, says Rawlins. Employees should be cautious about being overseen or overheard outside of work environments when working on sensitive matters. The physical security of a laptop or other equipment is paramount. “It’s also important to look at how material is going to be backed up if it’s not connected to the office network while working offline,” says Rawlins. It’s also a good time to test the internal contact plan or “call tree” to ensure messages get through to everyone at the right time, he adds.

VSaaS and ACaaS: new horizons or an existential threat to the security industry?
VSaaS and ACaaS: new horizons or an existential threat to the security industry?

Morphean’s CEO, Rodrigue Zbinden, explores the benefits of hosted video surveillance and access control, and what the growing interest from the IT community might mean for the physical security sector. Digital transformation continues to have an impact on every industry. In the physical security sphere, traditional CCTV and access control systems that once sat outside the connected world, are being replaced by their intelligent, cloud-enabled equivalents. The tired stand-alone legacy solutions of the past are increasingly being overhauled in favour of the smarter, customisable and scalable digital versions of these technologies. The question then is this: does this represent a new horizon for the physical security industry, or is it an existential threat in the form of a land-grab from the IT sector? Digital transformation continues to have an impact on every industry As the tectonic plates, as represented by the physical security and IT industries, continue to converge, it is clear that the underlying responsibility for physical security systems will be questioned. Conscious of the rapidly growing adoption of IoT devices, such as a surveillance camera, and their connection to IT networks and hosted data centres, Morphean commissioned an independent survey into the attitudes and behaviours of 1000 IT decision makers across the UK and Europe. We wanted to gain a better understanding of purchasing intent for evolving security provision in the 2020s. Landscape Report: Hosted Security adoption in Europe Our results revealed that as many as 84% of IT managers are currently using, or considering using, cloud-based video surveillance (VSaaS) or access control (ACaaS) systems. This points to an appreciation of the convergence of the physical and cyber security realms, and a willingness to embrace the merging of physical devices, connected through the IoT, with existing IT and cloud infrastructure. Of those considering such solutions, nearly 8 in 10 respondents said that integration with existing platforms or emerging technologies would also accelerate VSaaS and ACaaS adoption. The growing confidence in cloud seems to translate into more positive purchasing intentions around hosted security solutions with 77% of IT managers reporting that physical security is not currently optimised and one in five identifying it as a priority for 2020. Of those considering hosted security solutions, 4 in 5 (79%) anticipate introducing them to their business within a year. Our survey also revealed that 36% of IT managers identified operational performance as a priority for improvement within the next year. When we consider the many aspects of operational performance, productivity will always be a key measure, and cloud facilitates leaner decision-making, being more adaptable to the changing business landscape as required. Business application: unlocking intelligence Cloud-enabled physical security has much potential beyond security Cloud-enabled physical security has much potential beyond security. The data collected by network cameras and other physical security devices, combined with other sources of intelligence, can be used for a multitude of different purposes. For example, real-time analysis of visitor numbers, gender and age demographic in a retail store could be cross-referenced with promotional campaigns to gauge effectiveness, or used to identify insights into customer behaviour patterns, such as hot and cold zones. The same platform might ‘learn’ to predict the behaviours that cause queue build-ups, and trigger alerts more readily to advise management that more till staff are needed. In the transportation industry, intelligent analytics can be used to improve operations across a small fleet of vehicles or an entire transport hub. Cameras and sensors can be integrated on board buses and trains to provide instant images and video footage to control centre personnel, while proactive intruder and loitering alarms employed at busy stations and depots, can deter suspected troublemakers before an incident occurs. People counting technology provides insights which can be used to increase or decrease security provision according to the amount of footfall, or to predict when additional turnstiles should be opened to more effectively manage queuing customers.  The existential threat For the IT security professional already working with cloud systems and services, the growth in connected digital devices through the IoT is resulting in a growing appetite for physical security, such as network cameras, to enhance existing IT systems and assist business intelligence gathering. And, it is perhaps because of its digital DNA that the IT department is increasingly responsible for physical security purchasing decisions, a relationship historically managed by the fire and security professional who has been slow to adopt digital transformation practices and cloud-based business models. But we know there is an opportunity for the physical security provider because the IT manager who is well versed in computing protocols may have scant knowledge around maximising the full potential of physical security systems. The challenge is that IT will already have an existing relationship with their own IT solution providers, to whom they may naturally turn to help them with their physical security requirements. It is imperative, therefore, that the physical security provider of today becomes well versed in not only cybersecurity principles but is also able to speak the language of IT in order to successfully compete. The challenge is that IT will already have an existing relationship with their own IT solution providers Establishing partnerships One approach, given the nature of the shifting security landscape, is for IT and physical security vendors to unite in the delivery of a mutually beneficial and overarching solution. This would enable them to pull together their combined expertise to not only offer comprehensive protection of software and systems from a cybersecurity standpoint, but also take care of access control, perimeter protection, surveillance and all aspects of physical security too. For the IT manager, confident about the security of their cloud provision and committed to optimising physical security within their business, the bringing together of physical and cybersecurity solutions, provided by IT and physical security providers who speak the same language, can only be beneficial, enabling them to meet all of their security requirements. As the threat, both cyber and physical, continues to evolve, vendor partnerships and a joined up strategic approach could well prove to be the best line of defense for today’s businesses.

