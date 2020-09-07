Download PDF version
Morse Watchmans has announced Virtual Expo Europe, giving European customers and interested parties an opportunity to connect with their local dealers safely and in their native language. The event will be held over the course of two days, with Norway, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden presenting on October 20th and France, Switzerland, and Germany presenting on the 21st. Detailed schedules can be found on the Morse Watchmans Events page.

We’re excited to support our dealers by giving them a manufacturer-sponsored opportunity to speak with their customer base,” said Tim Purpura, VP of Global Sales & Marketing, Morse Watchmans.

