With the MOBOTIX CLOUD, MOBOTIX launches a new cyber-secure cloud video management system that is available via a flexible software subscription. The MOBOTIX VSaaS offering (Video Surveillance as a Service) enables complete video management of local cameras via App. The data is stored in stable cyber secure cloud data centres in regional proximity to the cloud users.
"The market launch of the MOBOTIX CLOUD is another important step for us as a complete solution provider for security-relevant video management systems for our customers. Together with our technology partners, we plan, develop, install and support high-end video solutions. In this way, we optimise our customers' business and make it more secure without requiring them to invest additional technical, time or personnel resources", explains MOBOTIX CEO Thomas Lausten.
Intelligent bandwidth management
The MOBOTIX CLOUD solution includes, in addition to the MOBOTIX Bridge hardware component, all services available in a conventional VMS: event-controlled video recording, archiving, live remote access to each camera, notifications, user administration, Internet security and much more. MOBOTIX CLOUD is available with a monthly subscription model, thus saving on own storage devices, additional video servers and IT personnel for the video system.
"Each camera communicates with a securely encrypted outgoing connection with the MOBOTIX Bridge, a compact high-security connection box. A single bridge can be connected to up to 15 ONVIF-S network cameras. With several bridges per site, the number of connected cameras can be expanded as needed," explains Hartmut Sprave, CTO of MOBOTIX AG.
The bridge streams the video data to the MOBOTIX CLOUD, enables intelligent bandwidth management and, thanks to the integrated hard disk, also local buffering of the video in case of bandwidth fluctuations. In addition, network failures of up to 48 hours can be bridged. All video recordings are secure and stored per camera for a freely definable archiving period and resolution in private MOBOTIX data centres.
Data encryption for data storage
The top priority for MOBOTIX was to provide cyber secure connections to regionally available MOBOTIX CLOUD data centres for its own cloud solution. Secure end-to-end encryption protects all data stored and transferred in the system. And the integrated hard disk in the MOBOTIX Bridge serves as a storage buffer in case of interrupted or poor connections to the cloud.
The MOBOTIX CLOUD video management system combines comprehensive security with a scalable infrastructure. It is suitable for video systems of all sizes. The cloud solution is ideal and easy to manage, especially for projects with a large number of different locations (e.g. retail stores, franchises, restaurants) and users (e.g. security personnel in public buildings or different departments in larger companies with several branch offices).
Even for private users, the cloud provides easy access to the use of a video security system. The MOBOTIX CLOUD combines the use of high-quality MOBOTIX cameras with extremely simple and convenient operation. The user interface of the CLOUD is limited to the essentials for efficient everyday use, making it easy even for users without IT or MOBOTIX knowledge to enter and move into the cloud world.
Malware protection for videos
The MOBOTIX CLOUD solution meets the basic requirements of one's own products with regard to the highest possible cyber security standards. In this way, the MOBOTIX CLOUD reduces potential weaknesses: There are no open ports, no local firewalls and no local software. Furthermore, no firewall installation is required and no incoming Internet connections are allowed. The cameras are not directly connected to the Internet; instead, the MOBOTIX Bridge is connected in between.
The MOBOTIX CLOUD Datacentre is malware protected without any open network connections and all recorded videos are encrypted. When a video is stored in the cloud, it is safe from equipment failure, damage, and theft. But it's also safe from other unforeseen events such as fire or water damage. The MOBOTIX CLOUD data centres, which are currently located at twelve sites around the world and offer multi-layered redundancy. The MOBOTIX Bridge acts as failsafe recorder allowing the cameras to continue recording for up to 48 hours even during a network outage.
Compatibility with MOBOTIX cameras
The MOBOTIX CLOUD requires only one H.264 stream from a video source, and is therefore compatible with all current MOBOTIX camera models of the Mx6 series, the MOBOTIX 7 series and the MOBOTIX MOVE models. Both digital and mechanical PTZ functions can be controlled via the MOBOTIX CLOUD as well as hemispheric cameras. Existing third-party cameras with ONVIF-S profile can also be used in the MOBOTIX CLOUD.
End customers save money with the MOBOTIX CLOUD. There is no need to buy and maintain software, storage devices or additional servers. One can pay a small initial amount, and then decide on the basis of a flexible subscription plan where one only has to pay for what one needs. Regular updates of the MOBOTIX CLOUD software ensures that the system is always up-to-date.