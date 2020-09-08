Security at educational institutions is a highly sensitive issue. No matter whether it is a kindergarten, school, university or private learning institute, concentrated learning requires a harmonious environment to focus on the essentials.

High-end video technology can make a decisive contribution to protecting students from any kind of disturbance or untoward incident.

Safeguarding schools

In the past, schools and universities have repeatedly been the target of active shooter and terrorist attacks. The primary goal of educational institutions, owing to this constant threat, is to prevent ‘unauthorised access’ to the school grounds and to allow only authorised visitors.

Further potential danger exists internally, such as cases of vandalism, bullying and violence by or among students, which are issues that may arise sometimes in school life. Of course, early smoke and fire detection are also important components for a safe learning and living environment.

MOBOTIX video security solutions

MOBOTIX has video security solutions for the education & science sector in its portfolio"

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new health protection requirements into focus. Video technology can provide reliable support in all these scenarios.

"MOBOTIX has video security solutions for the education & science sector in its portfolio that makes school, learning and studying safe. These solutions are already in use around the world and have proven themselves to be very effective," said Thomas Lausten, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MOBOTIX AG.

With its unique product portfolio consisting of hardware, software, services and intelligent partner solutions, MOBOTIX can precisely map the requirements of various industries. The latest technologies can be used to protect people, facilities and infrastructure in schools, universities or private educational institutions.

Access and entry control

Video technology from MOBOTIX helps to prevent unauthorised access and regulate access to buildings, or individual areas in a targeted manner. In addition, doors can be opened totally contactlessly, for example using RFID chip cards, access codes and identification of authorised personnel, based on face recognition technology.

An overview in real time is possible and also helps in emergency situations, e.g. during evacuations to find out whether and which persons are where. At entrances and parking lots, vehicles can be automatically registered via the license plate and compared with databases. The identifying video technology can thus, efficiently restrict access to authorised vehicles or persons.

MOBOTIX 7 open video system platform

Using the new open video system platform, MOBOTIX 7, numerous camera apps can be used for intelligent video analysis. Among other things, the applications can register, for example, ownerless luggage, stolen furnishings, can track down suspicious persons, count people, recognise overcrowding situations or alert when one or more virtual blocking lines are crossed for burglary protection.

The robustness of the MOBOTIX hardware also protects the video technology of MOBOTIX itself against vandalism. The use of thermal imaging cameras is also recommended in special areas. For example, an email can be sent to the building maintenance department if the system, which reacts to invisible heat radiation, detects increasing overheating in an IT server room before a dangerous fire breaks out.

Campus security and perimeter protection

The MOBOTIX M16 and M73 offer several simultaneous sensors in a robust, weatherproof design

For outdoor applications, the MOBOTIX M16 and M73 offer several simultaneous sensors in a robust, weatherproof design. The wide range of interchangeable sensor modules can be configured to meet the exact requirements of the educational institution in question, with the aim to detect danger or any untoward incident in time and thus, effectively thwart them.

For example, a floodlight could automatically shine if an unauthorized person enters the campus outside of opening hours. If desired, this could also be combined with an acoustic warning.

Cyber-secure MOBOTIX video technology

While the communication infrastructure in the education sector constantly improving, there are usually few resources (personnel, know-how) available for the maintenance of the technology. For this reason, the systems used must be stable and, if possible, maintenance-free and also protected against physical and digital attacks.

MOBOTIX video systems are made in Germany. With an above-average ‘Mean Time Between Failures’ (MTBF) of more than 80,000 hours, the follow-up costs of a MOBOTIX system are reduced to a minimum. Resources for technology support can be saved. Due to their durability and robustness, they are predestined for use in education and science.

"Particularly in the educational sector, the security of pupils, students, teaching staff, but also of equipment and facilities is of particular importance, real and digital. MOBOTIX has optimal solutions that are robust, reliable and cyber-secure. Solutions that help to make our educational institutions more convenient and secure," concludes Thomas Lausten.