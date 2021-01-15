Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, MOBOTIX thermal cameras have been increasingly used in the healthcare sector, as well as airports, train stations, public authorities, and companies, to detect temperature anomalies in people without contact and thus contain the spread of the virus. However, this aspect is only one area for which MOBOTIX technology is currently providing special services.
The MOBOTIX 7 Platform, with its intelligent and cyber secure camera systems M73 and S74, predestined MOBOTIX video technology even before the pandemic to ensure comprehensive, digital support in healthcare clinics and the care of the elderly and disabled. The reliable, high-quality video systems made in Germany reduce hospital and nursing staff's workload, provide digital care for patients and residents, and optimise care and workflow processes.
- Basic safety and pandemic protection in healthcare
Also, during the pandemic, a special duty of care applies to employees, patients, and residents as a risk or high-risk group. MOBOTIX video technology is used in numerous clinics, retirement, and care facilities worldwide to ensure that patients, residents, and employees have a carefree stay and can work safely. Dangers and sources of risk are detected, and the intelligent systems warn, report, or directly initiate assistance and rescue measures.
This allows staff to concentrate on their work, while hospital patients and nursing home residents can recover more quickly and get the rest they need. MOBOTIX video technology is also used for early fire detection and access control, mainly to protect sensitive areas such as sterile rooms, operating theatres, or medication depots. MOBOTIX also offers the right solutions for intrusion and theft protection, securing outdoor spaces, or access monitoring and parking lot management.
With the MOBOTIX 7 platform and the versatile apps, MOBOTIX offers exceptional application possibilities: Temperature-sensitive people are detected as soon as they enter the facility and can be immediately sent for further examination. Crowding is avoided, and social distancing can be supported. MOBOTIX video systems detect when no mask is being worn and trigger an alarm or an information announcement.
- Cyber security and data protection "Made in Germany”
Particularly in the healthcare sector, cyber security and data protection must be given the highest priority. After all, it is a matter of protecting lives. But it is also about sensitive, personal data that must not fall into the wrong hands under any circumstances. MOBOTIX video systems consist of high-quality components.
Developed, produced, and comprehensively tested at the company's German headquarters in Langmeil/Rhineland-Palatinate, the company creates products and solutions that are impressive not only because of their outstanding image quality - even in the most challenging lighting conditions. One hundred percent DSGV-compliant, the decentralised MOBOTIX systems stand for the highest possible cyber security and comprehensive data protection. Unauthorised persons cannot read the stored data.
- Relieving the workload of hospital and nursing staff with "digital care”
Using intelligent video technology from MOBOTIX can significantly reduce the hospital and nursing staff's workload
Hospital and nursing staff often work at the breaking point. Using intelligent video technology from MOBOTIX can significantly reduce the hospital and nursing staff's workload. For example, adequate video support can be used to carry out control rounds digitally. On the one hand, this creates free space that can be used for personal care and nursing, while on the other hand, emergencies are reported directly at the time they occur - and thus, the staff does not lose critical time.
Effective signaling and calling systems targeted alarm differentiation, and the avoidance of false alarms keep staff motivation high and reduce alarm fatigue.
- Digital and discreet care for patients and those in need of care
MOBOTIX provides discreet video support for round-the-clock security without anyone feeling they are being watched. The video surveillance systems in healthcare facilities are discreetly and unobtrusively installed; they also detect and alert only when defined events occur to keep recordings to a minimum. At the same time, patients and residents can be sure that help will arrive quickly in an emergency.
Even at night, helpless individuals are detected immediately, ensuring their safety and preserving their independence. By incorporating audio systems, MOBOTIX video solutions for healthcare also enable patients to be addressed and communicated directly with.
- Optimise hospital and care processes
Smooth organisation of routines helps hospitals and retirement and care facilities be efficient and profitable
Smooth organisation of important routines helps hospitals and retirement and care facilities be efficient and profitable. Numerous processes can be automated and optimised with MOBOTIX video technology, from the facility's journey to check-out. For example, professional parking management with licence plate recognition can ensure that only authorised vehicles can access specified areas.
In this way, ambulance access routes can be kept free, or parking fees can be billed in a straightforward, fast, and accurate manner. Queues in registration or examination areas can be avoided, and smooth administration and medical and care areas can be enabled. University hospitals or teaching institutions can use high-resolution camera systems, e.g., in operating theaters, to fulfill their teaching and training mission without disruptions.
Customers can develop further apps that enable completely individual solutions themselves or have them created by MOBOTIX and its technology partners and certified concerning cyber security.
- Comprehensive solutions with the best return on investment
Healthcare is a market that is extremely important to MOBOTIX. The high level of solution expertise digitises processes and work steps in everyday hospital and home life, using intelligent and future-proof video technology. Thus, simplifying work and making it safer also relieves the healthcare budgets' pressure and increases profitability (ROI).