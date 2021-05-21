With MOBOTIX HUB, MOBOTIX AG is expanding its offering in the field of video management software. From a few local cameras to thousands of devices distributed worldwide, the company from Langmeil in Rhineland-Palatinate now offers complete system solutions for almost any requirement of specific vertical markets.
For example, the open video management platform MOBOTIX HUB can integrate all ONVIF-enabled MOBOTIX video systems and more than 10,000 additional cameras and devices at a wide variety of locations worldwide. In addition, the highly performant platform maps the constantly growing variety of intelligent video analysis tools and other functions.
While the cameras continue to form the basis of each system, the use of supplementary event and analysis software based on deep learning and artificial intelligence opens up versatile protection, optimisation, and security functions. Workflow, business, and production processes can thus be made more efficient and secure.
MOBOTIX ManagementCenter
MOBOTIX HUB provides the user with a central node and control point that connects all network components. All video and security systems are easy to control, giving the user the best possible overview. MOBOTIX thus offers its customers - in addition to the MOBOTIX CLOUD and the MOBOTIX ManagementCenter - three video management solutions covering the complete range of requirements, from small applications to the largest, highly security-oriented multi-site projects. In addition, customers using only MOVE cameras can use MOBOTIX MOVE NVR as an integrated storage and management solution.
With MOBOTIX HUB, we have expanded our bandwidth in such a way that we can serve any company"
"We want to offer our customers and partners product solutions that are a perfect fit," emphasises MOBOTIX CTO Hartmut Sprave. "With MOBOTIX HUB, we have expanded our bandwidth in such a way that we can serve any company of our focused vertical market. All requirements for the function and performance of video security systems can now be supported with proprietary MOBOTIX video management software products."
Video management platform
MOBOTIX HUB is an open video management platform (VMP) for companies of all types and sizes. It integrates all elements of modern video systems - even in highly complex structures and across any number of locations. The platform combines security and analytics cameras, access control systems, security equipment, environmental sensors, software and hardware interfaces to industrial equipment, and much more in a common control and user interface - centralised, transparent, and user-friendly.
Through the intelligent use of collected data, MOBOTIX HUB helps to effectively protect people and property and analyse behaviour. It also provides users with new information that can be used to optimise business processes and workflows.
Video Wall
MOBOTIX provides five different levels of the MOBOTIX HUB: from the free L1 system for small, local applications with up to eight cameras to the MOBOTIX HUB L5, which is suitable for extremely large, enormously security-oriented applications - with an unlimited number of cameras and devices installed at a wide variety of locations worldwide. Flexible access to the video system can be provided via the Mobile, Web, or Desk Client. The Video Wall, accessible for the two most potent levels L4 and L5, provides the user with a completely transparent overview in an all-round control centre.
The video management platform can continuously connect additional video equipment and new techniques
Every solution is different. Every industry and every company has its requirements. MOBOTIX HUB will grow with future hardware and software developments in the video security market. As an open system with ONVIF compatibility, the video management platform can continuously connect additional video equipment and new techniques. It can independently assign alarms and trigger any functions. MOBOTIX HUB is almost arbitrary expandable. With three product updates per year, MOBOTIX ensures that the system is always up-to-date.
Cybersecurity
"Video technology has evolved beyond pure security requirements. Providing data for optimisation, marketing, and integration into other systems is an absolute necessity today," says Thomas Lausten, CEO of MOBOTIX AG. "MOBOTIX HUB is an important part of this, and we will continue to support integration with other VMS partners. We are a solution provider. Our goal is to always guarantee our customers the best fitting solution, according to their current and future requirements," said Lausten.
Like all MOBOTIX solutions, MOBOTIX HUB is designed to enable secure end-to-end communication to protect data and the entire network. Cybersecurity measures are constantly being developed to be dynamically armed against cyberattacks permanently. The MOBOTIX HUB VMP software offers a whole matrix of security mechanisms. Tiered administrator and user permissions enforced on the server-side, combined with the use of strict IT security procedures, make MOBOTIX HUB the first choice for security-sensitive companies and organisations.