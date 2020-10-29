With the new S74 video system, MOBOTIX is significantly expanding the MOBOTIX 7 platform possibilities. Their new model is a high-performance IoT camera that includes up to four modules, which allows for more flexibility than any other MOBOTIX video system.
With its concealed camera housing, the camera acts exceptionally discreetly. Only the modules in the various mounts are visible. Equipped with connection cables up to 3 metres long, these optical, thermal and functional modules can be placed anywhere and, for example, can be connected simultaneously in several directions, around corners or in different rooms - inside and outside.
Minimal lighting conditions
The S74 can also access already integrated camera apps that can be expanded almost indefinitely. That makes the video system universally suitable for any imaginable requirement in the most diverse industries. In addition to the already well-known 4K UHD modules in numerous lens opening angles, MOBOTIX presents a real world-first with the S74: The Ultra LowLight 4MP Day & Night sensor module with automatic day/night switching.
The Ultra LowLight technology can produce brilliant images, even in minimal lighting conditions
The Ultra LowLight technology can produce brilliant images, even in minimal lighting conditions, while faithfully reproducing the colours. That is important, for example, when identifying vehicles or persons, even in the darkest of areas. The modules also have shorter exposure times, significantly increasing the objects' sharpness moving through the twilight image.
Challenging lighting conditions
The excellent signal-to-noise ratio (SRV) of 0.19 demonstrates the impressing brilliance of the Ultra LowLight sensors. That corresponds to a four times higher light sensitivity compared to a 4K UHD module. MOBOTIX also has vigorous backlighting technology. Thanks to the optimised Wide Dynamic Range function (WDR), all MOBOTIX 7 generation cameras can easily cope with challenging lighting conditions.
WDR simultaneously combines different images with different exposure times into one image, automatically brightening areas that are too dark and preventing areas that are too bright. The result is a more accurate, detailed image in all areas. The excellent image quality seamlessly continues in the thermal area. With VGA thermal technology and an extended image angle of up to 90° x 69°, one can recognise the smallest details.
Camera app solutions
Large areas (perimeter protection) and temperature differences can also be captured from great distances. The S74 integrates perfectly into the open MOBOTIX 7 platform. Thanks to the MOBOTIX camera apps based on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, security or workflow processes are specifically supported. The existing MOBOTIX Certified Apps already cover a wide range of applications.
New camera app solutions are continually being created with unlimited possibilities
Partners and customers can also develop apps for their specific applications, which can be integrated into the open MOBOTIX 7 platform. The S74 can provide a customised solution for every requirement. In this way, new camera app solutions are continually being created with unlimited possibilities. The pre-installed apps can be tested free of charge for 30 days and then activated individually via license if desired. Only high-quality professional market and partner solutions are integrated, tested, and certified by MOBOTIX to meet the high demands of quality and cybersecurity.
High-quality components
Quality and cybersecurity ‘Made in Germany’ Robustness, reliability and data security are also core MOBOTIX values in the S74. The camera housing is made of powder-coated aluminum and weatherproof USB-C sockets. Data and cyber security of the S74 are united in decentralised edge computing. The S74 video system consists exclusively of rugged, high-quality components ‘Made in Germany’.
"With the MOBOTIX S74, we are setting new standards in AI-supported video technology. The system convinces with its performance, image quality, robustness and cybersecurity", explains Thomas Lausten, CEO of MOBOTIX, "Behind all this is our motivation, which applies to all MOBOTIX developments: Beyond Human Vision - with high benefits and added value for our customers."