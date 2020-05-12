By launching the new AI Supported Planning Tool “MOBOTIX Creator”, MOBOTIX enables planners and architects to optimise system planning in minutes instead of days. The new online project planning tool revolutionises the entire planning process for video security systems. Using artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms, the system can generate schematics, proposals and designs based on parameters and reduce or eliminate buffers, estimation and miscalculation.
"We are initially offering our partners the basic version of MOBOTIX Creator free of charge. A software download is not necessary. Planning is simply done directly via the browser. Even the basic version enables comprehensive planning. It is suitable for 300 projects per year with up to 65 cameras per project. Soon, we will also be making a paid, unlimited all-round version available for external planners and end customers," explains Thomas Gladel, MOBOTIX Manager Trainings / A&E Support.
Camera placement aided by AI algorithms
The MOBOTIX Creator assists in camera placement which is automatically calculated by AI algorithms. The parameters are to decide based on the project application. The building or site plan of the respective project serves as the basis for planning. This is uploaded by the planner or architect, for example as a CAD file. With the push of a button a simulation which encompasses lens angle, resolution, placement, and distance and form factor takes place to provide a solution.
In 2-3 minutes one has completed design work which could take up to a day if not more. As a planner one can customise based on one’s needs. In addition to the placement and the type of camera, even the mounting accessories, the required cabling, the network to be provided and the required storage capacities are determined.
With this planning tool, MOBOTIX AG underlines its commitment to provide the tools for their partners and to support them as a solution provider at all times. "The Creator is a real workload and time saver for MOBOTIX installers and system integrators," Thomas Gladel is certain. "This digital tool brings real added value to our partners. The time saved from planning can be used to acquire and support new customers, thus not only making work easier, but also increasing the sales potential.”
MOBOTIX AG - Camera technologies
MOBOTIX is a manufacturer of premium-quality intelligent IP video systems, for innovative camera technologies and decentralised security solutions with cybersecurity and GDPR compliant. MOBOTIX was founded in 1999 and is based in Langmeil, Germany. The company conducts its own research and development, and manufactures its own products with the guarantee of excellence attached to "Made in Germany."
Other sales offices are located in New York, Dubai, Sydney, Paris and Madrid. Customers worldwide trust in the durability and reliability of MOBOTIX hardware and software. The flexibility, built-in intelligence and unparalleled data security of the company's solutions are valued in many industries. MOBOTIX products and solutions help customers in industries such as industrial manufacturing, retail, logistics, and healthcare.
With strong international technology partnerships, the company is expanding its universal platform and new applications in a wide variety of areas through the use of artificial intelligence and deep learning modules.