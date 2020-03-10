The new open and modular video system platform MOBOTIX 7 changes the way video surveillance and video analytics are used. With an ever increasing portfolio of hardware, software and intelligent solutions, MOBOTIX applications are not only solutions for current requirements but also scalable for the future needs of various industries.
MOBOTIX 7 video system platform
The main areas of focus are the utilities, energy and mining industries. MOBOTIX 7 is the latest addition to the MOBOTIX family and enables deep learning and AI tools in addition to the standard for which MOBOTIX is known; reliability and performance.
MOBOTIX sets new standards in the market - Extremely robust, extremely sensitive, and incredibly secure
The MOVE models, the proven Mx6 and the new MOBOTIX 7 series cover all industry requirements, from high-quality industry standard to AI-based IoT video systems developed for innovative and future applications. MOBOTIX sets new standards in the market - Extremely robust, extremely sensitive, and incredibly secure - Beyond Human Vision.
Need for reliable, sustainable solutions
With complex applications needed in utilities, mining, energy and treatment plants not to mention oil and gas, the need for powerful, reliable and sustainable solutions is more important than ever. Whether it is due to Health and Safety, cost management, efficiency, asset recovery or just simply security MOBOTIX can deliver in any environment to any standard.
The robust MOBOTIX video systems 'Made in Germany' are designed to reliably cope with the extremely demanding external influences in the energy, utility and mining sectors: they can withstand even the most extreme conditions over a long period of time. Highly sensitive optics, thermal sensors, infrared emitters and intelligent apps master the most difficult optical conditions, such as fog, haze and darkness.
Preventing unauthorised access and elementary damage
"The cameras' Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) average service life is 80,000 hours (> 9 years)," explains Hartmut Sprave, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of MOBOTIX AG. "We offer exactly the right overall solutions that are tailored to the respective company in the industry."
Critical infrastructure must be secured at all times. Intelligent MOBOTIX video systems recognise dangers before they can spread and with their early fire detection Thermographic solutions, preventative measures can be taken.
Cybersecure video surveillance solutions
"For MOBOTIX, a complete solution does not only mean covering today's needs. We demand that our solutions are future-proof and offer our customers from the utilities, energy and mining industries comprehensive, robust and at the same time sensitive and cybersecure video surveillance solutions that help them to protect their systems, their employees and the environment and to meet future requirements," emphasises Thomas Lausten, Chief Executive Officcer (CEO) of MOBOTIX AG.
All industries and verticals have been subject to cyber-attacks. This is why MOBOTIX solutions, which are as robust as they are intelligent, have strict cyber security protocols which are constantly being increased to maintain the highest level of security we can offer. MOBOTIX only uses powerful and high-quality electronic components. This principle is consistently applied right into the digital world. Cyber security is a top priority at MOBOTIX and is strictly adhered and maintained through the MOBOTIX Cactus Concept.
MOBOTIX IoT cameras for enhanced data security
MOBOTIX cameras are high-performance computers with eyes and focus on data security and protection. The entire video analysis - and optionally also the recording - takes place in the camera.
The self-sufficient IoT cameras transmit images - securely encrypted end-to-end to the highest standards - to the network only when relevant events occur. Transmitting less data also means fewer opportunities for cyber-attacks. Edge computing eliminates the need for central video servers and recording devices.
CNPP certification for enhanced cyber security
MOBOTIX has been certified for cyber security by the internationally renowned French testing institute CNPP (Centre National de Prévention et de Protection) as the first European manufacturer in CCTV as well as Secure by Default from the UK and also penetration tested by SYSS in Germany.
MOBOTIX is also committed to data security in compliance with the German Data Protection Act (DSGVO). Both access rights and camera settings can be adjusted according to the application and sensitivity. MOBOTIX cameras are 100% ‘Made in Germany’ for the highest possible cyber security reliability.