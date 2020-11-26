As International Security Week (ISWeek), 30 November – 3 December 2020, draws closer, experienced names in the industry are preparing to join together to dissect recent incidents of terrorism and how to combat extremism while protecting national assets.
International Security Week
The International Security Week marks five years since the shocking series of coordinated terrorist attacks across Paris, France which tragically killed 130 people. Recent incidents in Nice, France and Vienna, Austria have been a stark reminder that extremism and terrorism remains a key issue for nations, even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
ISWeek will bring panels of counter terror experts together to look at how the industry can better share intelligence
ISWeek, which incorporates International Security Expo (ISE), International Cyber Expo (ICE) and International Disaster Response Expo (IDR), will bring panels of counter terror experts together to look at how the industry can better share intelligence and best practice.
Key insights on counter terrorism
During Day One, sponsored by HS Security, attendees will hear from ex-jihadi Aimen Dean, who eventually defected to pass information to UK intelligence on Al-Qaeda’s networks and plots. He will explain how the Islamist movement is evolving in the wake of COVID-19.
Steve Rodhouse, Director of General Operations will share perspectives from the National Crime Agency (NCA) on what will be the most pressing serious and organised crime to tackle in 2021.
Balancing protection and access control
Earlier this month, the UK’s alert level was raised to ‘severe’, and Niall Griffin, Hardstaff Barriers - Representing HS Security, a Division of Hill & Smith PLC, will explain why identification of risk and the implementation of measures must be managed carefully.
Fay Tennet, Deputy Director of Security Operations at the Houses of Parliament will join a panel to deliberate the balance between protecting locations and ensuring it remains accessible for the general public. Steve Cooper OBE, Chief Operating Officer at Apstec Systems will speak to acclaimed security and intelligence journalist, Philip Ingram MBE about security screening in the post-pandemic era.
Protecting Critical National Infrastructure (CNI)
Mitigating the threats to Critical National Infrastructure requires careful policy and implementation
Mitigating the threats to Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) requires careful policy and implementation. Justin Lowe, industry renowned expert in cyber resilience of energy and utilities and critical infrastructures and Senior Home Office Official, Shaun Hipgrave will take part in a panel discussion on Day Three, which focuses on Protecting Critical National Infrastructure & crowded places and adapting Law and Order, sponsored by Apstec Systems.
Intelligence sharing in the Digital Age
Intelligence sharing is made easier in the Digital Age, but Commissioner, Ian Dyson of the City of London Police will look at the impact of Brexit on the UK’s ability to share data with European and International colleagues and the solutions being put into place to continue effective transnational communication.
Nineteen Events Ltd.’s Event Director, Rachael Shattock said “With 13 national infrastructure sectors in the UK, there is a tremendous amount for security professionals to consider when protecting a country’s way of life. That’s why we’re delighted to offer such a diverse range of voices at ISWeek in 2020, providing their experience in the fields of law and order, CNI protection and counter terrorism.”
Rachael adds, “There are just days left to register to attend, so we encourage everyone in the industry to sign up today to access all of the fantastic content, as well as an exclusive report into the State of Security by Westlands Advisory.”
Combined ISE, ICE and IDR events in one week
Incorporating International Security Expo (ISE), International Cyber Expo (ICE) and International Disaster Response Expo (IDR), ISWeek will be filmed in a television studio setting, with high production value.
Leading experts from around the globe will be interviewed by veteran security and intelligence journalist, Philip Ingram MBE, during high-level interactive panel discussions and ‘fireside chats’.