Mister Car Wash, Inc., North America’s largest car wash network, has chosen Interface Security Systems (Interface), a globally renowned managed service provider, to upgrade and optimise its video monitoring and alarm systems.
With over 350 car washes nationwide, and rapid expansion plans, Mister Car Wash is committed to delivering a safe and consistent customer experience, across all its locations.
Interface overhauls CCTV system
To address their unique safety requirements, Mister Car Wash chose Interface Security Systems, to overhaul its CCTV and alarm installations, and create a foundation for consistently replicating safety and security best practices, across all future locations.
As a part of the upgrade, Interface successfully integrated security camera feeds with a third-party vehicle anti-collision system, to increase efficiency and reduce the chances of accidents, inside the car wash tunnel. The solution tracks the flow of vehicles, inside the car wash tunnel and automatically stops the conveyor belt, if an imminent collision is detected.
Integration of cameras and NVR with anti-collision system
Interface was the only vendor, who was able to seamlessly integrate our cameras and NVR with the anti-collision system"
“Interface’s consultative approach to identifying key problems and innovative solution design was a breath of fresh air for us,” said Jim Figueredo, Director of Asset Protection at Mister Car Wash.
He adds, “Interface was the only vendor, who was able to seamlessly integrate our cameras and NVR with the anti-collision system. This has allowed us to reduce costs, while improving operations. The true benefit of using Interface is their ability to really understand our problems and go the extra mile to suggest future-proof solutions that can scale.”
Expanding operations and enhancing customer safety
With Interface Security Systems, Mister Car Wash is able to expand operations rapidly, while delivering a safe and consistent customer experience. By upgrading and optimising the video monitoring and alarm systems, Mister Car Wash has reduced false alarms, minimised instances of false vehicle damage claims, reduced general liability issues, and improved overall safety, at their locations.
Having upgraded over 90 locations, Interface is collaborating with Mister Car Wash, to eventually bring most of its countrywide network of locations, to the new technology standard.