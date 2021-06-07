Download PDF version Contact company
According to the research report, the ‘Millimetre Wave Technology Market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), Licence Type (Unlicenced, Fully Licenced), Application (Mobile and Telecom, Automotive), Component, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026’, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8%.

Rising adoption of millimetre waves in the telecommunication sector is one of the main factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Frequency sources & related components

The larger market share of frequency components is mainly due to the use of oscillators

Frequency sources & related components are projected to account for the largest share in the millimetre wave technology market.

The frequency sources & related components include oscillator source devices that generate 30 GHz to 300 GHz signals. The efficiency of signals generated from millimetre wave systems depend on the nature of frequencies involved, in the component manufacturing process.

Telecommunication equipment

The telecommunication equipment is projected to dominate the millimetre wave technology market by product. The high growth of telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimetre wave components for 5G backhaul. Also, millimetre wave components are widely used in indoor and outdoor telecommunication equipment, which includes small-cell and macro-cell equipment.

The millimetre wave technology for fully licenced frequencies is projected to account for the largest share by 2025, due to the high adoption of millimetre wave for devices in the fully licenced frequency band. The unlicenced band is set to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing adoption, mainly in the mobile and telecom sectors. Users are expected to use light licenced and fully licenced frequency bands in the near future, owing to the lack of security in the unlicenced spectrum.

Millimetre wave technology market for 57–95 GHz

The millimetre wave technology market for 57–95 GHz is estimated to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The dominance of this frequency band is due to the high demand for this frequency band, as it serves numerous applications, such as autonomous mining, security & perimeter protection, traffic monitoring, and automated cruise control.

Apart from this, the E-band and V-band are mainly used for telecom applications, which lie in the 57–86 GHz frequency band, which is projected to further increase the dominance of this frequency band.

Mobile & telecom applications

Mobile & telecom applications are estimated to dominate the millimetre wave technology market by application

The mobile & telecom applications are estimated to dominate the millimetre wave technology market by application. The growth in the mobile & telecom segment is mainly attributed to the large-scale adoption of millimetre wave technologies in 5G mobile phones and telecom infrastructure.

The consumer & commercial applications are projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the high demand for high-speed transmission of video data in CCTV devices.

Major North America market share

The millimetre wave technology market in North America is estimated to account for the largest share. The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the higher adoption of millimetre wave technology in mobile & telecom applications.

The majority of the players offering millimetre wave technology are from this region, such as Axxcss Wireless Solution, Eravant, Aviat Networks, and L3Harris Technologies, which would propel the growth of the market in this region.

