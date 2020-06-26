The fast-paced growth of Milestone Systems has resulted in a new regional headquarters in Dubai Media City. The move means double the office space for employees.
The premises include a state-of-the-art Experience Centre equipped with new technology capable of simulating and demonstrating a wide range of innovative solutions. This includes solutions for mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic using physical distancing, heatmapping, people counting, and temperature measurement.
Video management technology
Milestone Systems has been present in the UAE since 2007. Milestone’s video management technology helps major cities, companies, and people in the region staying safe, efficient, and protected.
“We are excited to be settling into the new, spacious office in Dubai Media City,” says Regional Sales Manager Amine Sadi. The company recently released its annual report for 2019, which shows strong, sustainable long-term growth and another record-breaking year for the company. Through collaboration and innovation, Milestone’s software has been added to more than 500,000 installations worldwide. In the past five years, Milestone also nearly doubled its number of employees to more than 900 people internationally.
Fast-growing community
We are investing in new employees and need more space to enable this growth"
The new office site in Dubai will serve as the regional headquarter covering Turkey, North Africa, and the Middle East (MENAT). The office is used by 28 employees, with six additional employees based in Turkey and Lebanon.
“We are committed to serving our fast-growing community of partners and customers,” says Sadi. “We are investing in new employees and need more space to enable this growth. Focusing on long-term sustainable expansion requires the best people, who can identify the right opportunities for our company.” The new premises also include fully equipped classrooms for customer and partner training.
Essential for protecting businesses
Openness and flexibility are two of Milestone’s core values. These values will continue to be essential for protecting businesses and allowing the integration of innovative technology like AI, analytics, and heat-mapping to video systems. These systems play a key role in protecting societies and people worldwide.
The Milestone Marketplace, launched in 2019, is an open business platform that connects buyers and sellers, who can work together to co-create innovative solutions using current technology. In 2020, Milestone will launch version 2.0 of the Milestone Marketplace, enabling customers to easily find resellers and integrators who deliver video solutions to their individual needs.
“Video surveillance solutions are increasingly being recognised not only for security purposes but also to optimise businesses and tackle societal challenges,” says Sadi. “With our competitive portfolio of products, we are enhancing our joint solution-selling to the benefit of our clients. I look forward to continuing our expansion in the region.”