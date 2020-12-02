Integrators and resellers will be pleased to know that the Milestone Systems Americas Technical Support team has extended its hours of operation. Now Milestone partners on the U.S. East Coast, Eastern Canada, and in Brazil will have access to Technical Support two hours earlier, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Milestone Systems, a renowned provider of open platform video management systems (VMS), has adjusted its hours of operation in the Americas. Milestone Technical Support for its partners is now open for business beginning at 4 a.m. Pacific time, a full two hours earlier than the previous opening time of 6 a.m. Pacific time. The Milestone Technical Support Team will continue to close at 5 p.m. Pacific time.
Milestone care
“This move is very much in line with our service philosophy,” said Steffin Burton, Senior Manager, Technical Support at Milestone Systems. “Our goal is to have the best technical support in our industry, and that means offering service hours when it’s most for convenient our partners and customers.”
In line with the Milestone policy of taking the necessary time with callers, a significant way to head off issues and reduce calls is through the use of Milestone Care. Milestone Care is a complete service and support programme that takes care of the Milestone XProtect open platform video management system (VMS) throughout its lifetime. Depending on business needs, users may choose between various levels of service.
Important system improvements
Milestone Care Plus allows users to upgrade to the latest version of Milestone XProtect, with one low initial payment. This allows users to take full advantage of the XProtect platform while staying up to date on important system improvements. Milestone Care Premium offers end-users and integrators calling on behalf of end-users 24/7 around-the- clock direct access to Milestone’s Technical Support, along with a defined service level agreement (SLA) for each case.
Designed for business-critical installations, Care Premium supplements the service and support already provided by Milestone’s broad and highly qualified network of resellers and integrators. Earlier this year, Milestone Systems released the troubleshooting assistant for partners and customers using Milestone XProtect video solutions.
24/7 troubleshooting assistant
The troubleshooting assistant is a self-help online tool that enables XProtect users to identify causes of issues and guides them through a step-by-step resolution. The Milestone Troubleshooting Assistant is an interactive decision tree that provides support in maintaining, upgrading, and troubleshooting many common issues, such as:
- Being unable to log into the Smart Client
- Being unable to add a camera
- Having server performance issues
Update troubleshooting assistant
The guide leads users through a branching process where one can select answers to questions that become progressively more specific to their issue. The assistant leverages and compliments the Milestone Knowledge Base articles, User Forum, and more. The Troubleshooting Assistant is available online, 24/7, and is also accessible through the newly re-designed Milestone Support Portal. Milestone will regularly update the troubleshooting assistant, and add more guides to address additional issues as needed.