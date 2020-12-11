Times are changing fast and so is the need for using and combining technologies in new ways. With the new edition of Milestone Marketplace, buyers will not only find the complementary hardware and software functionality, but they will also explore solution services when building best-of-breed video management solutions.
COVID19 has forced businesses, cities, and entire countries to operate in new ways and increased the demand for new technologies and digital solutions.
Adaptable video solutions
Versatile use of video solutions that can be expanded with more functionalities help companies thrive when the world changes, whether the need is to ensure public safety, secure access to buildings, or check adherence to social distancing rules.
Milestone Marketplace is empowering businesses to explore the unmatched possibilities of video solutions, relevant to companies looking for a new video solution and for existing users of Milestone XProtect looking to enhance the solution’s functionality.
In addition to verified hardware and software, the new release of Milestone Marketplace also holds solution services with a total of more than 500 options to choose from.
Digital platform
The global digital platform includes powerful technologies, like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, video analytics, GIS and GPS along with combined solutions tailormade to meet several business challenges.
The partners behind this are all part of the Milestone Community, ready to help businesses use video solutions to solve new challenges.
Explore, connect and deploy
Buyers can filter through a network of trusted Milestone integration partners to find the best fit
Milestone Marketplace allows buyers access to a vast catalogue of Milestone Systems XProtect-compatible software, hardware and solution services, as well as recommendations and guidance on how to solve specific challenges.
Moreover, buyers can filter through a network of trusted Milestone integration partners to find the best fit for their business across the globe.
Customer cases, documentation, implementation guides and demos are just some of the elements made available by the partners using Milestone Marketplace to allow customers to explore solutions available to them.
Onboarded integrators
“Since we first introduced Milestone Marketplace in 2019, we’ve been working to extend the experience for both customers and partners when searching for and creating XProtect-compatible solutions.”
“With this version we’ve onboarded integrators as a new partner type, improved the search functionality, and added use categories to name but a few, all with the aim to offer a future-proof platform open to integrating with innovation from around the world,” says Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Kenneth Hune Petersen, Milestone Systems.