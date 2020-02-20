Milestone Systems with 2020 R1 Milestone Systems software brings additional features in the VMS and extends the open platform offering with the first Video Processing Toolkit, catering for both customers and partners.
Milestone Systems introduces several new features and capabilities and extends functionality of online services, enabling partners to bring innovative video analytics and AI applications faster and easier to the market.
XProtect Smart Client desktop notifications
With XProtect Smart Client desktop notifications for alarms, operators can receive pop-up notifications on their screens whenever an alarm is triggered in the XProtect system even if the Smart client is minimised.
The notification can be customised to cover only important alarms making these more visible to the operator
The notification can be customised to cover only important alarms making these more visible to the operator. With a single click, the operator is directed to a separate window displaying the alarm details and associated video recording, enabling them to take immediate action.
Enhanced support for ONVIF devices
With the new release of Milestone XProtect, Milestone Systems offers better support for the devices integrated to the VMS through ONVIF. The camera users can now be configured directly from the VMS – with the possibility to add, delete and list these users.
Moreover, the device network settings (IP addresses, subnet masks, default gateways) can also be configured in the VMS for existing ONVIF-compliant devices. Adding this feature will also enable Milestone Systems’ XProtect VMS to become fully compliant with ONVIF profiles T and Q* (subject to testing and certification).
Extended Centralised Search
In the recent release of Milestone Systems’ VMS, we introduced a Centralised Search feature that makes it easy to find a specific incident by aggregating all data types registered on the XProtect VMS. With the R1 2020 operators can include XProtect License Plate Recognition data in their search, allowing them to connect video content with a specific vehicle.
The MIP SDK in the XProtect VMS has been extended with a Video Processing Service driver
The solution also integrates Axis network video cameras with several license plate recognition applications as well as Milestone XProtect video management system. The MIP SDK in the XProtect VMS has been extended with a Video Processing Service driver, and a toolkit and sample code for building a Video Processing Service using the Gstreamer framework.
Video Processing Service
This is a new and more flexible way of enabling AI, video analytics and machine learning in conjunction with XProtect VMS. It enables our Technology Partners to create advanced and efficient hardware accelerated video processing integrations utilising the newest video processing technologies.
With Gstreamer as the foundation for the leading players in video processing, the Video Processing Service driver enables Technology Partners to embrace industry standards. This initiative also unlocks the possibility to develop applications in Linux using industry standards allowing our partners to reach out to an entire industry community. Other new features in Milestone XProtect 2020 R1 include a notification manager in Customer Dashboard and an online documentation portal.