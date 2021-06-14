Micro Key Solutions and the New DICE Corporation have partnered to provide central stations, those who are using Millennium Monitoring automation software, with the ability to add interactive and advanced video services with AI analytics.
Millennium Monitoring
While the two companies, both offer monitoring, and video solutions currently, the partnership allows central stations, powered by Millennium Monitoring, to take advantage of interactive video services offered by Matrix Interactive.
With the overabundance of cameras and recorded video, the industry is seeing a greater rise in video monitoring. By integrating with Matrix Interactive, Millennium Monitoring meets that demand in a new way.
Integration with Matrix Interactive
Verified automated scheduled video tours are another service made possible through Matrix Interactive
The Matrix Interactive engine uses several third-party multi-billion-dollar technologies embedded into the platform, providing true AI analytics going beyond motion detection and basic video verification. These technologies include object detection, human behaviour detection, and object filtration.
Verified automated scheduled video tours are another service made possible through Matrix Interactive. The platform analyses, understands and prioritises the video stream in real-time. If nothing is detected during the tour, there is no need for operator intervention. The priority level determines if the video is sent to an end-user, a central station operator, and/or recorded.
Video monitoring solution
“The change in focus from our video partners, including DICE’s Matrix Interactive, has positioned video monitoring into a more useful and sellable security offering. With analytics being right at the core, DICE’s solution embraces the changing needs in the market and delivers actionable information, when dispatchers need it most, separating that data from the deluge of video information that floods a monitoring centre,” said Chuck Speck, Executive Vice President of Micro Key Solutions.
Chuck Speck adds, “Micro Key continues to partner with best-in-class solutions to provide real revenue and growth opportunities to our customers and help them separate themselves in their competitive markets. Solutions like this fit solidly in that mission and we’re excited to add them as a partner.”
DICE Corporation – Micro Key Solutions partnership
“We are proud to partner with Micro Key Solutions and are enjoying a great working relationship,” said New DICE Corporation’s Co-President, Avi Lupo, adding “Thanks to an open and generic platform DICE developed for industry players, the solution is an opportunity to add value for Micro Key central stations and their customers by providing them with advanced interactive video monitoring.”
Avi Lupo adds, “Plus, it is an excellent new RMR generator with initial minimal investment for Micro Key central stations. The platform is scalable, but they can start off with the entry level package that provides ROI in no time and then add more cameras, services, and modules when ready.”