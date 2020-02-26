Attracting trade visitors from across the subcontinent, the region’s most influential trade fair for the security industry, Secutech India, is scheduled to return for its 9th edition from 7 – 9 May 2020 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. With exhibitor registration still open, the fair has already attracted more than 350 of the world’s leading security brands with less than three months remaining before it commences.
The 2020 exhibition will feature Axis Communication, CP Plus, Hikvision, ZKTeco, Infinova, Matrix, Toshiba and many more.
Security devices and turnkey solutions
The 2020 edition of Secutech India is set to reflect the country’s digital transformation
Detailing the business value of the fair, Ms Regina Tsai, the General Manager of Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd said: “Catering to local market requirements such as cost efficiency and a need for fast project implementation, Secutech India assembles the full range of security devices and turnkey solutions under a single roof. Benefiting from its position in Mumbai, India’s commercial centre, last year the fair attracted more than 20,000 buyers travelling from across India’s main regions, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more business this coming May.”
The 2020 edition of Secutech India is set to reflect the country’s digital transformation. IP cameras are in high demand from SMEs, retail and the residential segment, while biometric access control systems are also gaining popularity in offices and at border controls, with users gradually favouring contactless systems such as facial recognition above fingerprint biometrics.
Core security solutions
In the view of Ms Tsai, this year’s fair is taking place at a favourable time for the regional industry: “The government aims to transform India into an electronics export hub, which will open up new opportunities for component manufacturers catering to the local manufacturing sector. But just as importantly, as part of India’s proposed Union Budget 2020, infrastructure development across roads, railway, airports, ports, and economic corridors are expected to raise demand for core security solutions including video surveillance, video analytics, biometrics and intruder detection systems."
"The governments ‘Digital India’, ‘Smart City Mission’, and ‘Technology Empowerment’ initiatives will also be growth drivers.”
Access control in healthcare facilities
As a maturing security market, the appetite for knowledge in India is growing"
Among many benefits, the ability to make onsite comparisons, conduct meaningful business discussions and view product demonstrations are a few of the show elements that visitor’s to Secutech India value. According to Ms Tsai, business effectiveness is the top priority for the fair’s organisers: “Initiatives such as the ‘Secutech connect’ business matching service which links buyers with exhibitors based on industry background continue to be highly popular, helping us to generate genuine business outcomes for participants.”
But beyond business, information exchange is also a priority says Ms Tsai: “As a maturing security market, the appetite for knowledge in India is growing. This is a need that the upcoming edition of Secutech India will cater for with a series of conferences dealing with topics relevant to the local market, including cyber security, smart city digital infrastructure; the convergence of 5G, artificial intelligence, data analytics and the IoT; access control in healthcare facilities, and fire safety in elderly care homes and restaurants.”
Personal protection equipment
In addition to its core focus on security, Secutech India 2020, in cooperation with the GPS Association of India, will feature a pavilion dedicated to fleet management, vehicle tracking as well as passenger and driver safety. The concurrent ‘Fire and Safety India’ event will also return as the destination for trade buyers to locate the latest firefighting gear, personal protection equipment and smoke detection systems.