Restrictions that came in to force in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continue to effect international travel to Vietnam. Logistical uncertainty has therefore hampered planning for the diverse international contingent of both events, with less than two months remaining before the trade fairs were scheduled to open.
Events moved to 2021
“As a responsible trade fair organiser, we hold a commitment to our participants that extends beyond the fairground to also include safe and practical travel to the venue,” explained Mr Stephan Buurma, Member of the Board of Management, Messe Frankfurt Group. “Given that this cannot be guaranteed, we have decided that deferring both events to 2021 is the logical course of action. Supporting government authorities, associations and industry players have shown great enthusiasm for both trade fairs to return stronger in 2021, when exhibitors will have more time to plan their travel arrangements, and the business circumstances will be more stable.”
Sharing a common focus on technological innovations related to Industry 4.0, the IoT, and automation, Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City and Secutech Vietnam provide a gateway for both local and international suppliers to establish themselves in Vietnam.
Sector events for the Vietnamese market
At its previous edition, Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 359 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions, as well as over 8,900 trade visitors from the automotive service industry. The fair has been gaining influence in the region since it was established in 2017 thanks to its extensive coverage of motorcycles, the commercial and passenger vehicle segments as well as automotive manufacturing and automation. The 2021 fair will take place from 30 June - 1 July at the Saigon Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Likewise, Secutech Vietnam, and its Fire & Safety event supported by the local fire authority, has been flourishing since its first edition in 2008, regularly achieving year on year growth in both exhibitor (2019: 380) and visitor figures (2019: 14,239). Shining a spotlight on IoT based security and smart building solutions, as well as fire safety equipment, the platform benefits from close ties with government departments and industry associations, helping it to attract a wide range of public and private sector stakeholders.
In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam Fire Department, the next edition will feature an expanded array of fire safety seminars and demonstrations. Further details to be announced in the later weeks.