Intersec – the emergency services, security and safety event – will mark its return in 2022 with a ground-breaking, elevated new program uniting global and regional leaders as they explore solutions for the rapidly evolving challenges facing the industry.
Never-before-seen additions to the event will see Cybersecurity and technology take centre stage, along with some of the world’s best speakers in the UAE for the first time. The 23rd edition of the flagship event, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will be staged under the theme of ‘Uniting the industry specialists for the safety & security of future generations.’
More secure world
His Highness said: “Intersec will be the most important platform of the year for businesses and governments to collaborate and continue on their paths of building a sustainable, safer and more secure world for our generation and those that follow. We look forward to hosting our communities once again, safely, physically and live in-person.”
The first industry gathering of 2022, staged at Dubai World Trade Center from 16-18 January, is the only event in the region that brings the entire ecosystem of emergency services, security and safety together at one time. Demonstrating Intersec’s strategic importance to the UAE, long-standing official supporters include Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and Dubai Municipality while additional government partners for 2022 will be announced shortly.
Cyber lab offering
Intersec’s innovation and technology focus will include its first-ever cyber lab offering a vital platform for knowledge. Organiser Messe Frankfurt has worked closely with industry stakeholders, from both the private and public sector, to develop an event that reflects both their current and future needs that offer attendees bespoke platforms to gain expert insight on future capacity and capabilities.
Christine Davidson, Intersec’s Group Exhibition Director, said: “There has never been such an intense focus as there is today on the security and safety industry which has been at the frontline of protecting the world’s communities over the last 18 months during this time of significant global disruption.”
Content-rich program
“Having invested heavily to deliver an outstanding program that will address the sector’s most vital issues and opportunities, Intersec 2022 brings the industry together at this crucial juncture to share knowledge from recent experiences and look to the future with the event’s most powerful series of conferences including multiple platforms for strategic G2G, G2B and B2B discussions and deep dive sessions into key sector verticals.”
Ms. Davidson added: “The phenomenal development in the framework of the show will see the best minds in the industry come to the table with the most content-rich program ever seen at Intersec. We have the most comprehensive line-up of international and regional speakers, dynamic networking opportunities, coupled with world-class exhibitors to bring the most relevant value to Intersec’s attendees.”
Most innovative systems
“We have built a world-class team to deliver this event and over the coming weeks we will be sharing further details of our elite speakers and conference program that will demonstrate the extraordinary value of the event to our attendees.”
Seen as a nexus for the industry, Intersec will bring together thousands of its most powerful stakeholders for bilateral government and business discussions on mitigating and addressing vulnerabilities of the future. They will be joined by regional and international brands exhibiting the most innovative systems and solutions in a dynamic environment that will enable face-to-face and virtual exchange through interactive roundtables, workshops and ‘closed-door’ confidential conversations.
World-class speakers
The 23rd edition of Intersec presents the industry’s most comprehensive showcase to date as it brings together regional and international government leaders, agencies and organisational heads with outstanding world-class speakers innovative products, technology & solutions across all key sectors.
Intersec, as a nexus for the fire and emergency services, security and safety industry, unites thousands of sector specialists once again for vital discussion and face-to-face exchange in a fresh and dynamic environment.