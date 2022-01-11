Secutech India, India’s security business event will mark its return in 2022 re-uniting the security industry from 19 – 21 May at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

As the first edition post-lockdown, the platform will spotlight the latest security technologies, trends, and innovations as well as the post-pandemic response of the industry that is shaping product developments in India’s physical security, cyber security, fire & safety, smart home & automation markets.

Addressing the new security challenges

Evolving smart cities, technology transformation, increased cybercrime, and the post-pandemic response has given rise to new challenges and need-of-the-hour advancements in security. With a series of live product showcases, gripping knowledge sessions, and in-person networking opportunities, Secutech India will provide a strong avenue for security industry professionals to bring technologies and industry advancements to the fore.

Top industry brands including Hikvision, Prama India, Matrix Comsec, Zenitel, Wyse Biometric Systems Pvt Ltd, Ayrus Global Technologies Pvt Ltd, Nacon Wireless Solutions, Enceplon, Copper Connections Ltd (CCL), Super Sync Technologies Pvt Ltd, Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt Ltd, Blujay Robotics amongst many others have already confirmed their participation and gearing up to introduce new product launches at the fair.

Showcasing smart security solutions

Elaborating on the prominence of Secutech India, Mr. Ashish P Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd, shared, “Indian Security Industry has shown exemplary resilience, and now it is poised for a new phase of growth. To tap this growth opportunity Secutech India is a perfect event platform. We are looking forward to Secutech India 2022 with great expectations as it has played a pivotal role in growing awareness about security products and solutions in India. The new edition will allow all stakeholders to experience the emerging trends that are taking the security industry to the next level.”

“We at Hikivision are evolving the video security, access control, intrusion alarm, and perimeter security domains with AI applications and IoT Innovations. For the edition, we have a well-thought-out plan to showcase the latest products, solutions, and applications that are making security solutions smarter and faster than ever,” Mr. Dhakan also stated.

Physical security

Jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and Asian Business Exhibitions and Conferences Ltd, the key business event has also garnered support from the Forum of Critical Utility Services (FOCUS), Electronic Security Association of India (ESAI), Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) and Cyber Society of India.

Safety and security are increasingly important basic needs and, therefore, stand for a growing global market. According to the Data Bridge Market Research report, the global physical security market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth because of the increasing demand for smart security solutions across India and China. Moreover, the size of the Indian cybersecurity services industry is expected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2019-20 to USD 7.6 billion in 2022.

Cyber security, fire & safety segments

Rapid digitisation and technology developments like wireless security systems, IP-based cameras for video surveillance, mobile-based access control, IoT-based security systems are driving demand for advanced security tools.

Returning for the very first-time post-pandemic, Secutech India will present the perfect product platform for the rapidly evolving security challenges through its strong focus on physical security, cyber security, fire & safety, smart home & automation segments next year.

Cloud-based access and employee solutions

Associated with Secutech India since its early years, Mr. Y D Wadaskar, Managing Director, Wyse Biometric Systems Pvt Ltd, said, “We have been with Secutech India since 2016, and in our experience, we get more focused visitors at this show. We have had steady growth till now, and expect major changes in years to come, subject to a much-awaited antidumping policy adopted by the Government of India.”

In the upcoming Secutech India, the company will be showcasing its indigenously designed and manufactured products and services in biometrics, access, and employee-related solutions on cloud, mobile, and IoT platforms, catering to various industry verticals.

Contactless credentials

The pandemic has also ushered the world towards adopting new technologies involving minimal contact. One such innovation in that direction is, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE that provides multiple contactless credentials such as the face, smart cards, PIN, mobile phone using BLE.

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager, Matrix Comsec shared, “Next year, we will be showcasing our upcoming range of Enterprise Network Video Recorders such as the SATATYA E-NVR - a turnkey server-based Video Management Server (VMS) which is a cost-effective solution for medium to large scale enterprises to meet their integrated video surveillance requirements."

IP surveillance solutions

"Secutech India is at the forefront of providing a significant business platform for companies offering physical security solutions and provides a platform to make new business associations with consultants, system integrators, and channel partners across the world.”

The company also has a strong presence in the IP surveillance segment with its entire range of IP cameras, network video recorders, and video management software, and intelligent video analytics.

Two-day Global Digital Security Forum

With the increasing pace of business transformation, reliance on new technologies, supply chains, and board-level accountability, security risks are adapting quickly into enterprise risk and business resiliency conversations. Highlighting the theme of “Security innovations and technology for future-ready resilience”, the renowned Global Digital Security Forum (GDSF) will also take place during the fair on 19 – 20 May 2022, organisers confirmed.

The paradigm shift in corporate security needs, cyber security in the age of growing digital business, WFH (work-from-home) and remote workforce trends, and adapting with additional compliances, particularly in manpower-intensive sectors (manufacturing, IT/ITES/BPO, Retail/mall, etc) are some of the key topics of discussions that will be taken up at the two-day forum. The forum will also spotlight the surge in cyber and information security attacks in the post-pandemic era and the convergence of physical and cyber security as a force multiplier for organisations.

Security technology

As a member of the Advisory Panel, Mr. Sanjeev Mishra, Senior Vice President & Head of Security, Reliance Industries Ltd, shared, “This crisis has led to a close-knit collaboration between security, corporate services, safety, HR, and medical services teams in delivering unique solutions to meet the emergent and evolving risk."

"Over the years, Secutech India has played a key role in enhancing awareness around security technology in India and it is growing stronger day by day. In 2022, with GDSF, we intend to focus on topics that can make the industry future-ready and resilient in the face of crisis, presenting a great learning opportunity.”

Networking and live demo experience

Elaborating on the key focus areas, he added, “Physical security always remains the key focus area in our organisation, and next year, I am keen on exploring topics and technology solutions for delivering contactless security services. Face-to-face networking gives us an opportunity to witness live demos and during the expo, I would like to see the demonstration of future used cases of disruptive technologies like AI, ML, quantum computing, big data analytics, deep learning, 5G, etc, that has the potential to transform efficiency and effectiveness of security operations.”

The return of Secutech India will provide a strong reboot to the industry by facilitating business collaboration, sourcing, and learning opportunities that can enable the industry to gain a strong business direction in the new normal.