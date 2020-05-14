Security Essen 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The international trade fair Security Essen planned for 22-25 September 2020 is cancelled due to the unforeseeable developments of the Corona crisis. Against the background of the unchanged dynamic situation and the worldwide travel restrictions, there is currently no planning security given that is required for the serious preparation of all fair participants.

The customer expectations and the performance promise of the international trade fair of the security industry cannot be fulfilled under the given circumstances. The decision to cancel the fair was taken by Messe Essen in close consultation with the partner associations.

Current dynamic situation

The next Security Essen will take place at Messe Essen from September 20 to 23, 2022. As an international platform of the security industry, Security Essen is the trendsetting showcase for innovations every two years. Thus, numerous world pioneers had already confirmed their participation in the trade fair as well as the reputable congress and supporting programme.

Our exhibitors and visitors and also we as the organisers lack the planning perspective"

"The anticipation of this year's edition and the new concept of Security Essen was great among all those involved, the more difficult it was for us to decide to cancel the fair", explains Oliver P. Kuhrt, Managing Director of Messe Essen. "However, the current dynamic situation and the continuing global travel restrictions unfortunately do not permit serious preparations for the fair. As a result, our exhibitors and visitors and also we as the organisers lack the planning perspective which would have been a prerequisite for the customary professional staging of Security Essen this September.”

Unclear worldwide development

"The cancellation of Security Essen 2020 is the result of a prudent and careful evaluation of the current situation which we have undertaken together", adds Norbert Schaaf, Chairman of the Management Board of the Federal Association of Safety Engineering (BHE) and Chairman of the Security Essen Advisory Board.

"Since the majority of our fair participants come to Essen from abroad, we had to act with particular prudence. Due to the unclear worldwide development of the Coronavirus pandemic and the associated uncertain travel planning, there was unfortunately no alternative in the end.”

International fair of the security industry

The cancellation of this year's edition is hitting the industry and the security associations hard"

"Security Essen as an important international fair of the security industry is an absolute highlight for our association every second year", says Dr. Christian Endreß, Managing Director of the Federal Association for Security in Industry and Commerce (ASW) and member of the Security Essen Advisory Board.

“The cancellation of this year's edition is hitting the industry and the security associations hard. We regret this decision, but we also fully understand it and look forward to the security year 2022 with confidence.”

Enormous economic challenge

Dr. Harald Olschok, General Manager of the Federal Association of the Security Industry (BDSW) and member of the Security Essen Advisory Board comments: "From the perspective of our member companies, the decision to cancel Security Essen is fully understandable. Personally, I regret this very much, because it would have been my 15th and last Security Essen as Chief Executive of BDSW and BDGW.”

“But for the security service providers, the Corona crisis represents an enormous economic challenge. I am sure that the management and the entire team of BDSW and BDGW with their affiliated member companies are looking forward to Security Essen 2022 – then under better economic conditions.” The next Security Essen will take place at Messe Essen from September 20 to 23, 2022. Messe Essen and its cooperation partners are already working on the next edition and the further development of the new, innovative fair concept.