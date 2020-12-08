Merrion Vaults, an Ireland-based provider of safe deposit boxes, has selected biometric identity verification technology from Iris ID.
Merrion Vaults rents safe deposit boxes, like those found at banks, but with a significant difference, customer identities are authenticated through highly accurate iris readers, in order to enhance security.
Private safe deposit boxes
Merrion Vaults operates private safe deposit boxes in Glasgow and Edinburgh, in Scotland, Nottingham, Liverpool and Newcastle, in England and Dublin, in Ireland. Seamus Fahy, Director, Merrion Vaults, said the iris readers are replacing fingerprint recognition systems for authenticating customer identity.
Fahy believes the choice of contactless iris readers was well timed, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Seamus Fahy stated, “The initial customer reaction to the Iris ID readers has been excellent. The customers love it.”
Fingerprint readers
It’s a simple, easy process for them to swipe an access card and then look into the reader with nothing to touch"
He adds, “It’s a simple, easy process for them to swipe an access card and then look into the reader with nothing to touch. The entire process takes a few seconds to complete. Using the fingerprint reader, customers would forget which finger they registered with or would press too hard or too lightly on the reader. If they couldn’t get access, we’d have to check their names and passwords, and then re-register them. It was a hassle.”
According to Fahy, the Iris ID readers are part of a tight security plan that includes video surveillance, access control, turnstiles, intrusion alarms and panic buttons, as well as seismic and water sensors. Employees monitor cameras at each facility and in a system-wide control room in Dublin, Ireland.
Iris recognition system
Mohammed Murad, Vice President of Iris ID feels the iris recognition system allows rapid and highly accurate authentication of Merrion Vaults customers, due to each person’s unique iris patterns.
Mohammed Murad said, “The accuracy, speed and convenience of the Iris ID system are critical for a business that identifies its customers using biometrics. Our system also provides another critical layer of security, ensuring only Merrion customers gain access to the vault. No two people, including identical twins, have the same iris patterns.”
Iris iCAM7S system readers
The Iris iCAM7S system readers provide a mirror interface with colour-alignment indicators guiding customers through the authentication process while capturing iris images at distances of up to 15 inches.
Fahy adds that many banks in the United Kingdom are discontinuing safe deposit box service, creating an opportunity for private vendors to fill the gap. Merrion Vaults plans to open new facilities in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Reading and Bristol, England and Barcelona, Spain in 2021. Longer-term plans include locations in cities across the U.S.
Merrion Vaults partners with Aditech, which uses dial-in capabilities to remotely configure and set up the system and test it with Merrion Vault’s IT department.