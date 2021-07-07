Meesons, a provider of high security entrance control solutions, launches the new fortis range of full height turnstiles, certified to Loss Prevention Standard (LPS) 1175: Issue 8 up to C5 (SR3).
The fortis full height turnstile provides controlled pedestrian access on the perimeter fence line and is designed to withstand a forced attack. This entrance control solution complements Meesons LPS 1175 range of certified security revolving door and security portals to provide a robust physical barrier on the perimeter fence line.
Highly robust barrier
The fortis range now enables specifiers to secure the perimeter entrance to a site, through to the building façade and internal zones all to LPS 1175: Issue 8, up to C5 (SR3). The fortis range of full height turnstiles has been developed first and foremost to meet the requirements of the LPS 1175 standard. This enabled the design team to produce a product that maintains the openness of a standard full height turnstile yet provides a highly robust barrier to forced attack.
The LPS 1175 standard reflects a broad range of threat scenarios including tool attacks by intruders
The LPCB certification provides independent verification that it will deliver the significant levels of resistance to forced entry by hostile actors, be they burglars, terrorists or protestors. The LPS 1175 standard reflects a broad range of threat scenarios including tool attacks by intruders acting without fear of attracting attention to their actions by using tools and entry techniques likely to generate sustained levels of noise.
Pedestrian access solution
Martin Washby, Meesons Technical Services Manager commented “We started the fortis development with the objective of creating a full height pedestrian access solution to meet the requirements of the LPS1175 standard, whilst maintaining a very open feel when approaching and transiting through the turnstile. Rather than taking an existing turnstile and adding further structure to meet the attack testing, such as cladding and paddles arms, we tried to make the product as aesthetically pleasing as possible while still maintaining its functionality.”
“Having built up extensive knowledge and experience from previously testing our LPS certified security portals and security revolving door this enabled the team to focus on the key areas of the product to create a highly robust and functional, yet aesthetically pleasing solution.”
Preventing unauthorised entry
Meesons’ LPS 1175 Issue 8 full height turnstile is in a permanent state of attack-readiness
Meesons’ LPS 1175 Issue 8 full height turnstile is in a permanent state of attack-readiness, meaning it requires no user intervention to stop criminals who are prepared to use force. The fortis turnstile is a high security, 4-wing rotor, bi-directional full height turnstile that remains as secure during the day is it does at night, preventing forced attack 24/7.
Available as a double unit, the fortis duo full height turnstile enables a higher throughput of users whilst preventing unauthorised entry. The fortis range features different operational transit modes to aid site managers by selecting either free-flow exit, unidirectional or bidirectional flow of authenticated users.
Rigorous certification standard
Jeremy Terry, Founder and Chairman at Meesons commented “I am immensely proud to introduce our new fortis full height turnstile range, which is LPS1175: Issue 8 certified up to C5 (SR3). With an increased perceived threat from mob attack this solution adds a proven level of delay to criminals who are prepared to use force.”
The fortis full height turnstile has been specifically designed by Meesons and is manufactured in the UK"
“The fortis full height turnstile range adds to our already broad offer of LPS1175: Issue 8 approved entrance control solutions, enabling specifiers to select approved products from the perimeter to the building façade and through to internal zones. It's great credit to the team who have developed the fortis full height turnstile to meet the requirements of the LPCB’s LPS1175 rigorous certification standard. The fortis full height turnstile has been specifically designed by Meesons and is manufactured in the UK.”
Security-related products
“It marks a significant milestone for the business with the first Meesons designed and manufactured product for over 20 years. We are looking forward to introduction further innovation that the company is working on in the near future.” The range has also been accredited by Secured by Design (SBD) and is the latest addition to the Meesons portfolio of already approved products. SBD is the national police crime prevention initiative, for meeting its police preferred specification for its robust qualities to deter and reduce crime.
SBD is the only way for companies to achieve police preferred specification for security-related products in the UK. The fortis full height turnstile forms part of the extensive range of LPS 1175 certified products that are recognised by SBD, which already includes 11 security portal models and a security revolving door.