Meesons, the specialists in entrance control solutions, announces an exclusive agreement with Perimeter Protection Group (PPG) to distribute its Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) solutions. The exclusive distributor agreement covers the installation and maintenance of PPG HVM products in the UK.
PPG pioneers the world in perimeter protection products with over 65 years’ experience in the security field. The agreement provides Meesons with exclusivity to a range of high quality HVM solutions that meet internationally recognised approvals, including PAS68, IWA14-1, ASTM and UK government approval.
Preventing hostile vehicles
PPG’s HVM products are tried and tested and have been installed in a number of high profile locations in the UK and worldwide where they prevent hostile vehicles reaching their intended targets. The HVM products complement the Meesons existing Security Portals, Speed Gates and Full Height Turnstiles that are specified as anti-tailgating, physical barriers to secure entrance spaces, building façades and external perimeters.
Following the growth and increased threats posed by vehicle-borne attacks over the last few years Meesons identified HVM as a key addition to their product range. These risks encompass theft and vandalism, through to sophisticated or aggressive attack by determined criminals or terrorists. They are exacerbated with the capability of hostile vehicles to carry large explosive devices.
Hostile vehicle mitigation
The distributor agreement extends Meesons’ ability to be a full solutions provider, allowing the company to offer clients a complete range of options when specifying internal and external physical security barriers. Meesons has over 30 years’ experience in secure access control and anti-tailgating solutions, making the HVM range a perfect product extension to its Security Portals, Speed Gates and Full Height Turnstiles.
The Hostile Vehicle Mitigation range establishes Meesons as the go-to supplier
The Hostile Vehicle Mitigation range establishes Meesons as the go-to supplier for proven perimeter solutions along with their Full Height Turnstiles, whilst the company’s Security Portals and Speed Gates are already routinely specified for façades, receptions and internal zones such as server rooms. Architects, security consultants, main contractors and security integrators, who regularly specify Meesons Security Portals and Speed Gates, will now be able to choose a HVM perimeter solution, saving time and resource compared to specifying multiple providers.
Perimeter security solution
Meesons has supported the launch of the HVM product range with dedicated resource in their commercial team, with over 25 years’ experience in the security industry, which will enable nationwide coverage. Customers will also be supported by trained technicians with nationwide service and maintenance plans.
Jeremy Terry, CEO at Meesons, said: “HVM and PPG are a natural fit, strengthening our existing portfolio of entrance control solutions. It will help us build on our relationships with existing and new clients by offering them a complete façade, building and perimeter security solution. PPG are a well-established European manufacturer of high quality HVM solutions, backed by internationally recognised approvals and we look forward to working together. This is an exciting time for our business and the agreement with PPG builds on our strengths as the trusted brand in the Security industry.”
Range of high security products
Extending the range to include perimeter with our HVM products creates a compelling proposition"
Morten Andreasen, CEO at Perimeter Protection Group, said: “We could immediately see a strong strategic fit between Meesons and PPG because they were already offering a range of high security products up to the building façade. Extending the range to include perimeter with our HVM products creates a compelling proposition for clients looking to create safe, secure buildings and estates.”
“Their extensive growth in the UK security market working with high profile projects and clients along with nationwide coverage for both installation and maintenance gave us confidence that Meesons were the right partner. The UK market leads the way in HVM solutions and it was key to our business to find the right strategic partner to match our long term objectives.”
High quality bespoke solutions
Meesons has a unique approach to designing and supplying high quality, bespoke solutions. The company’s vision is to unite architects, contractors, consultants, clients, end-users and building owners in creating safe, secure buildings.
This involves maintaining a close partnership with specifiers and facility managers, underpinned by strong corporate values and commitment to outstanding customer service. The Meesons HVM range will be featured on Meesons’ stand at International Security Expo in December, 2-3 at Olympia.