In a major time and cost savings for developers of camera-based surveillance applications, MBX Systems now offers a mobile cart platform, combining a modular housing that can accommodate different workstations and cameras, engineering services to match the right hardware to the use case, and integration services for enabling surveillance application developers to deliver turnkey software/hardware solutions.
Kori mobile surveillance cart platform
The new Kori platform can be integrated with technology used for video capture, surveillance, computer vision and analytics applications. Kori significantly reduces upfront design and engineering costs, and shortens the time to market from a year or more to as little as three months, by eliminating the need for custom cart design, using workstations, such as Dell Optiplex and Precision that are pre-certified for global use.
MBX specs the optimal workstation and component combination for the ISV’s needs
The Kori platform utilises MBX’s expertise in designing and building complex hardware platforms, to consolidate all development and assembly services under one roof. MBX specs the optimal workstation and component combination for the ISV’s needs, including GPUs for complex inference technologies, images, tests and verifies the ISV’s software on each production unit and installs the finished computing system in the base of the cart using a standard VESA mount.
MBX installs cameras and peripherals
MBX also installs all cameras and peripherals needed for the application, adds branding, and packages and ships finished units to their destination. Data can be processed within the unit and transmitted to the central monitoring station via WiFi or Bluetooth, eliminating the bandwidth required to stream video.
Other key features include:
- Hanwha or AXIS PTZ dome cameras pre-configured to work with Kori, with other camera mounts a
- Multiple peripheral, power and port options, including touch monitors, HMI or LED displays, an articulating arm and more.
- 246 individually programmable LEDs, located in three separate locations on the cart, with a developer’s kit for easy coding of lighting patterns corresponding to usage status, alerts and system diagnostics.
- A built-in USB speakerphone with noise cancellation for clear two-way communication between subjects and remote stations.
- A 5-point wheelbase with non-marking locking casters and 4” wheel for smooth gliding over small gaps and uneven surfaces.
- Easy serviceability in the field with an accessible power system and removable VESA-mounted computer, reached by detaching four screws from the cart base.
- Optional branding and customisable colour ways to fit brand and design requirements.
Camera-based, plug-and-play mobile platform
“Most camera-based mobile platforms require expensive and time-consuming custom cart design, and are not adaptable to different applications,” said Roger Lam, Director of Engineering at MBX Systems.
He adds, “Our Kori platform streamlines the process by providing a standard housing, as well as engineering, testing and integration services that produce a plug-and-play system, including all necessary mounts and peripherals, while also giving the ISV, the ability to customise LED indicator lighting. With the flood of new AI camera-based applications hitting the market, these are major benefits for ISVs in the surveillance space.”