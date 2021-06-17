Maxxess is addressing increased demand for workplace and facilities flexibility, with the release of eFusion version 7, its access control software that offers a complete security, safety, and building systems management platform.
As organisations adapt to the fast changing, post-pandemic landscape, with many now shifting to more flexible employment patterns, combining both on-site and remote working, there is renewed focus on solutions that enable operational flexibility.
Productivity and creative collaboration
Workplace policies are still in flux, with employers balancing potential savings on premises and real estate against HR considerations, including longer term productivity, creative collaboration, and mental well-being.
“Our new capability of smarter and more affordable integrated systems gives customers all the flexibility they need to adapt their operations to changing market conditions and the data they need to steer their decision-making,” said Lee Copland, Managing Director EMEA, Maxxess.
eFusion version 7 access control software
The new eFusion software release features an enhanced web-based client, MX+, that is designed to be faster and more intuitive, with one-click features making a range of functions much easier – everything from locking-down entire sites, specific zones, or doors in response to emergency events, to reviewing user authorisations and competencies and responding quickly to expiry notifications.
The new MX+ desktop client dashboard gives operators an at-a-glance overview of alerts and critical events, enabling situational awareness from fixed workstations or on the move from smartphones and tablets.
Customised alarms and transaction reporting
Alarms and transaction reporting is now easier too, giving users easy access to an in-depth information concerning cardholders, access and access-denied activity, and events according to date, time, location, etc.
With users able to more easily customise reporting to support specific site requirements, the granular detail is now available in a range of file output formats to support analysis and improve security and optimise business processes around people flow and on-site operations.
Service manager tool
The service manager tool now automates auditing of eFusion configuration, allowing users to identify and resolve performance issues more promptly and maintain optimum system health. Users can see how each component in the system is performing in real time, allowing them to be proactive, accessing system self-help, before requesting maintenance call outs or making tech support calls.
“Maxxess eFusion version 7 has been designed to be even more flexible and user-friendly, to support customers as they adapt to changing operational priorities,” adds Lee Copland.