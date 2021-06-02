Mavili Elektronik Ticaret A.S. has developed a plug-in that enables its Maxlogic intelligent addressable fire detection system to interact with Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet WAVE video management software (VMS).

The integration of Maxlogic with Wisenet WAVE via the Mavili SPRVSR+ plug-in ensures control room operators can rapidly visually verify a fire alarm event and take appropriate action. Detailed maps, together with information on the Maxlogic devices installed at each site, can be displayed alongside images captured by Wisenet cameras.

Visually verifying alarm event

When an alarm event occurs, a pop-up message instantly appears on the screen, with operators able to view live images from cameras installed at the event’s location. PTZ cameras are automatically moved to the point where there might be a fire.

After viewing the video of an event, operators can use Wisenet WAVE’s graphical user interface to silence the alarm and reset the system, whilst an event log provides access to the recorded video for forensic post-event investigations.

A robust and integrated solution

“Adding video verification to our Maxlogic fire detection system with the help of Wisenet high-resolution cameras, means we can offer end-users even greater peace of mind in knowing they are benefiting from an integrated solution that offers them a very high level of protection from a potential fire”, said Mr. Gurkan Erdem, Sales & Marketing Director of Istanbul based Mavili Elektronik Ticaret A.S.

“In addition to capturing superb quality images, Wisenet cameras have an excellent reputation for being robust and ultra-reliable. Hanwha Techwin is, therefore, an ideal technology partner for us to work with to ensure our customers gain maximum advantage from their Maxlogic intelligent addressable fire detection systems”.

Wisenet WAVE

Wisenet WAVE is designed to make it almost effortless to monitor high-definition video streams. An auto-discover feature ensures connected cameras and a wide range of third-party IP network devices can be addressed and set up in just minutes.

An intuitive ‘drag & drop’ tool makes it easy to set up a display of live and recorded images on a single screen or video wall, with customisable layouts and sizes.

Characteristic features

Other key features include a virtual PTZ which, with just a simple click of the mouse, enables operators to zoom in to see close-up detail of any suspicious activity, whilst motion detection and video analytics support can be configured to generate alerts when user-defined incidents occur, with push notifications sent to mobile devices.

Enhancing partnership

“We are delighted that an independent manufacturer such as Mavili Elektronik Ticaret A.S. has entrusted Hanwha Techwin to be its preferred technology partner and has invested its time in developing the SPRVSR+ plug-in”, said Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe.

“The Maxlogic fire detection brand is highly respected and has achieved success in over 70 countries. Mavili Elektronik Ticaret A.S. shares our passion for providing the highest possible levels of pre and post-sales support and we are therefore very pleased that this integrated solution will be available to all our customers across Europe”.