Matrix, a make in India manufacturer of telecom and security solutions, devises solutions for different-sized businesses. The innovator taps the communication requirements of every industry vertical and tailors products accordingly.
Being a major player in the government sector, Matrix is participating in National Public Procurement Conclave; organised by the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from 9th August to 9th September 2021. The event is a golden opportunity for sellers to network with procuring authorities of government entities.
Indigenously engineered security
Matrix is well-known for its indigenous and innovative range of solutions for unified communications, IP video surveillance, access control, and time-attendance. Each of the solutions is specifically designed for large, multi-location enterprises, SME and SMB organisations. Matrix continuously works towards keeping abreast of the constantly upgrading technology by designing and manufacturing solutions that are equipped with the latest technology.
Matrix will be presenting some of its indigenously engineered security and telecom solutions at the Virtual event. This time, in the National Public Procurement Conclave, making an entrance will be their latest launch in the domain of access control and time attendance, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent new age door controller with face recognition as a credential.
Live face detection
With this device, it becomes easy to deploy for various solutions such as visitor management, cafeteria management, contract workers management, and job processing & costing. With features complementing security such as live face detection, adaptive face enrolment, deep face learning, it makes security more tamper-proof. With a high-end storage capacity of 50,000 users, 2,00,000 face templates, & 5,00,000 events, it suffices the need of every organisation.
Alongside this, Matrix would be propounding its core competencies, access control solutions for SMEs and SMBs, helping them in growing their vision to become pioneering enterprises. Apart from this, they are showcasing their upcoming range of enterprise network video recorders - a turnkey video management software solution for medium and large enterprises. Designed with cutting-edge hardware technology and redundant server features it is an ideal solution for enterprises looking for a persistent solution.
Providing centralised security
Matrix will also be showing Hybrid and IP based unified communication solutions as well
Not to miss, the device has a 1Gbps throughput capacity with 4K decoding. Also, smart features like perceptive monitoring and smart investigation lead to proactive security. All in all, these flexible and reliable enterprise NVRs are ideal for modern organisations looking for proficient, persistent, and preventive security. Besides this, they would be also showcasing their range of IP cameras and video management systems that provide centralised security for modern enterprises.
Matrix will also be showing Hybrid and IP-based unified communication solutions as well, inclusive of a range combination of hardware and software. With IP-at-core and its hardware-independent nature, ANANT unified communication server forms the basis of a voice over IP solution for modern-day business enterprises that adapts to existing infrastructure setup with ease.
Enterprise communication quality
It is a unique office UC solution for small-medium & large enterprises with up to 5000 users. It connects internal and external decision-makers at multiple locations for effective communication and real-time collaboration. Other than this, Matrix will be boasting its pioneering SOHO corporate communication solutions along with smart IP deskphones for business professionals to offer enhanced enterprise communication quality.
“We look forward to networking with the government system integrators and key decision-makers of government bodies at the event. We are expecting to have live informative interactions wherein we will try to understand the distinct needs of government organisations and address the same with our solutions,” said Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager, Matrix Comsec. Join them at the GeM CII National Public Procurement Conclave’21 to meet the experts and learn how Matrix solutions can efficiently meet one’s growing communication and security needs.