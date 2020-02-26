Matrix, global manufacturer and pioneer in Telecom and Security solutions, is participating at INDIA ELECTRONICS EXPO & INDIASOFT, Hyderabad, India, from 3rd to 4th March 2020. They will be exhibiting their state-of-the-art video surveillance solutions, people mobility management and telecom solutions at the event.
5MP IP Cameras
Matrix will be showcasing their latest 5MP IP Cameras as well at the event. Matrix’s next-gen range of IP Cameras deliver exceptional quality images, and the 5MP resolution takes it to a completely new level of clarity.
Available in Dome and Bullet variants, Matrix 5MP IP Cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications
Equipped with Sony STARVIS sensor with Exmor technology, the 5MP IP Cameras deliver a true, 104-degree Horizontal field-of-view (FOV) and exceptional low light performance in light as low as 0.01 lux. With its H.265 compression, users can reduce storage consumption by up to 30%. Available in Dome and Bullet variants, Matrix 5MP IP Cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.
Extreme series of Network Video Recorders (NVRX)
Additionally, they will also be showcasing their new Extreme series of Network Video Recorder (NVRX) equipped with 4K decoding capacity and characteristics like Serverless monitoring - Cascading (up to 20 NVRs), Camera-wise Recording Retention, and Database Level Integration.
Moreover, these latest NVRs are also backed with intelligent software that helps detect threats and send instant notifications for Real-time Security. All in all, these comprehensive, flexible, reliable, integrated NVRX provide a proficient, persistent and preventive security solution, suitable for enterprises and multi-located offices.
COSEC ARGO Door Controller
In the People Mobility Management domain, Matrix aims to showcase an innovative range of Time-Attendance and Access Control Solutions. Major highlight will be COSEC ARGO – the next-generation door controller with a blend of performance and aesthetics.
The door controller is equipped with some exceptional features like 3.5” IPS touchscreen LCD with gorilla glass, vandal-proof enclosure, multiple connectivity options like POE, Wi-Fi and much more to offer an intuitive user experience that is apt for outdoor applications with an IP65 certification.
COSEC Demo Kit
It is a befitting solution for organisations that require a minimalist yet, a highly secure product with a blend of versatile features. Furthermore, this device comes with higher processing speed and increased fingerprint and event storage capacity, further enhancing its efficiency.
Additionally, we aim to present a COSEC Demo Kit - specifically designed to demonstrate Matrix Time-Attendance and Access Control features and functions. This kit includes the complete range of Matrix COSEC hardware and software necessary for a successful product demo.
Matrix PRASAR UCS Enterprise Unified Communication Server
Matrix is all set to showcase PRASAR UCS, ETERNITY GENX, SPARSH VP510E with IP/digital operator Console at the event
As a major highlight in the IP-PBX domain, Matrix is all set to showcase PRASAR UCS, ETERNITY GENX, SPARSH VP510E with IP/digital operator Console at the event. Matrix PRASAR UCS is an Enterprise Unified Communication Server that connects internal and external decision makers at multiple locations for effective communication and real-time collaboration.
Being a pure IP solution, PRASAR UCS is a single box solution, which is scalable up to 2100 users which is apt as per the future communication needs of the organisation. It unifies communication mediums to simplify the daily workflow of a business enterprise and increase their response time.
SPARSH VP series IP Deskphones - Endpoints
Matrix will also be showcasing its latest range of SPARSH VP series IP Deskphones - Endpoints that meet the challenge of today’s business for efficient call management and ease of use.
Ergonomically designed and feature-packed SPARSH VP Phones increase the staff productivity and enhance business communications with High Definition Voice, Touch Screen Interface, adjustable LCD, Busy Lamp Field and Direct Station Selection keys. DSS532- The operator console for business communications acts as a dashboard for operators helping to manage heavy traffic of incoming calls.