La Maison Royale, Nairobi, is a 4-star superior boutique business hotel with a ‘French taste’, State-of-the-art facility and close to the entertainment in the Westland neighbourhood, La Maison Royale is a unique experience.
La Maison Royale prides itself with friendly staff and the practical touches that make being away from home easier, whether a person books their rooms by the day, week or longer. Travelling for business, looking for temporary or corporate housing, needing short-term housing during relocation, or planning a weekend getaway? La Maison Royale has a solution that will fit everyone’s budget.
Unified communication server
La Maison Royale has their prominent presence across several locations in Nairobi. Considering this, they required seamless connectivity within sites. A system for call accounting, budgeting and routing with hospitality features was their primary requirement. Furthermore, a comprehensive and scalable solution that does not need a transformation in the coming years was their main challenge.
Matrix addressed these challenges by proposing SARVAM UCS
The hotel infrastructure required a centralised communication management of all business communication. Besides, they were looking for a multi-site connectivity with call accounting and call budgeting. Matrix addressed these challenges by proposing SARVAM UCS, which is a unified communication server for modern enterprises that manages all business communications from one place.
SARVAM UCS is an enterprise-grade Unified Communications solution that offers La Maison Royale the much needed collaboration, communication, messaging and mobility between multi-locational sites. Unifying all the communication networks and devices provides users with the flexibility of accessing the calls, messaging and voicemails from any of the devices irrespective of their location.
Better customer responsiveness
- Call Management and the ability to connect from anywhere, anytime and with anyone
- Simple administration and management due to web-based configuration
- Enhanced customer responsiveness to customer/clients
- Scalability to expand their business footprints in the future
- Leverages existing infrastructure and connect on a common communication platform
- IP-solution at core and application upgradation paths that renews and extends investment
Efficient call management
SPARSH Series of IP extensions are elegantly designed to offer reliable performance
SARVAM UCS SME is a server software which runs on ETERNITY GENX– The next-generation hardware platform. The next-generation platform supports up to 99 VOIP (SIP) trunks, 40 GSM ports, 8 T1/E1 ISDN PRI ports, and 64 analogue trunks with up to 999 UC users, 96 digital users and 240 analogue users. Both AC and DC power supply options are available.
SPARSH Series of IP extensions are elegantly designed to offer reliable performance, quality of business communication and efficient call management. It provides high quality speakerphone, programmable feature and DSS keys, corporate directory, message wait lamp, voice mail and intuitive user interface.
Hotel management software
Matrix offered complete hotel management software with built-in hospitality features like: web-based front desk management, check-in/check-out, guest-in/guest-out, room shift, wake-up calls and reminders, mini-bar, built-in call cost calculation, emergency call detection and more.
Matrix VARTA application essentially shifts all of the desk phone functionalities to the smartphone or desktop computer which makes the desks wire-free and clutter-free. Place or receive calls through the extended communication endpoints and give a chance to effective communication without the mess. Furthermore, softphone offers additional features using smartphone or desktop computer hardware that adds to staff productivity and easy call management.