Rishikul Vidyapeeth is a reputed residential school built across 43 acres of land located in Sonepat, Haryana with separate hostels facilities. It is one of the best CBSE boarding schools in Delhi/NCR with international faculty and tie-ups.
Rishikul Vidyapeeth is an eco-friendly residential school, housed in well-defined infrastructure rich with architectural extras including well-furnished and well-ventilated modern buildings, smart classrooms and sophisticated labs to suffice the needs of 21st-century learners and educators. The school is big on quality teaching and on helping the students to reach their full potential.
Managing attendance data
Rishikul Vidyapeeth has its presence in three places - Sonepat, Jagos Bhaghpat and Alipur. Managing the attendance data of various locations from a central place was a major challenge for the organisation.
The system they used was inefficient to address their challenges. The officials were looking for a comprehensive time-attendance solution for efficiently tracking the movement of its staff situated at different locations from a central place.
Moreover, they required an effective solution that would notify on exceptions - missing in/out punch, attendance summary, etc.
Fingerprint-based time-attendance solution
After a comprehensive discussion with their team, Matrix has proposed a comprehensive time-attendance solution for managing their attendance and tracking their staff movement from a centralised location.
Matrix has installed a total of 10 fingerprint-based time-attendance terminals at three different locations. These devices are connected via LAN with the COSEC CENTRA server installed at Rishikul Vidyapeeth, Sonepat.
COSEC CENTRA server integrated with SMS web server
Moreover, with the help of the solution, they could generate customised reports in different file formats. Matrix has integrated COSEC CENTRA server with an SMS web server for instant notification on exceptions. With that, the users were instantly updated on occurrences of such events.
Results include:
- Efficient time-attendance management
- Improved accuracy in attendance calculation with SMS notification
- Proper user database management
- Centralised monitoring and control
- Increased productivity
- Customised reports as and when required
Products and solutions offered:
- COSEC DOOR FOT - Optical fingerprint and card-based time-attendance terminal
- COSEC LE PLATFORM - COSEC software platform for up to 1000 users
- COSEC LE TAM - Time-attendance and leave management module for COSEC software platform