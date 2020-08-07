Matrix, a ‘Make in India’ manufacturer of Telecom and Security solutions, is renowned internationally for devising solutions for different-sized businesses. The innovator taps the communication requirements of every industry vertical and tailors products accordingly.
GeM - CII NPPC 2020
Being a major player in the government sector, Matrix is participating in GeM - CII National Public Procurement Conclave 2020 (GeM - CII NPPC 2020), organised by the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), from 9th August to 9th September 2020. The event is a golden opportunity for sellers to network with procuring authorities of government entities.
Matrix is well-known for its indigenous and innovative range of solutions for unified communications, IP video surveillance, access control, and time-attendance. Each of their solutions is specifically designed for large, multi-location enterprises, SME and SMB organisations.
Security and Telecom solutions
Matrix is slated to showcase Matrix COSEC COGNIFACE INTEGRA200, a touchless time-attendance terminal
Matrix continuously works towards keeping abreast of the constantly upgrading technology by designing and manufacturing solutions that are equipped with the latest technology. Matrix will be presenting some of its indigenously engineered Security and Telecom solutions at the event.
At GeM - CII National Public Procurement Conclave 2020, Matrix is slated to showcase newly launched Matrix COSEC COGNIFACE INTEGRA200, a touchless time-attendance terminal with face recognition. This solution can also be deployed for visitor management, cafeteria management, contract workers management and job processing and costing.
Matrix COSEC COGNIFACE INTEGRA200
Matrix COSEC COGNIFACE INTEGRA200 combines all elements used for face recognition into a single package for ease of transportation, installation, mounting and application at the customer end. Apart from this, we are going to showcase a Network Video Recorder for high-resolution recording and live view of multiple streams. We will also showcase IP cameras that deliver exceptional low-light performance and are specifically built for demanding enterprise and project applications.
Matrix caters to various industries with a range of IP security cameras (also known as network cameras) powered by Sony STARVIS sensor with Exmor technology for enhanced video surveillance capability. Attendees will also be able to look into high-performance door controllers, such as COSEC ARGO and COSEC VEGA for multiple applications, such as access control, time-attendance, cafeteria management and job processing & costing that removes the need of dedicated hardware for diverse solutions.
IP-based Unified Communication Server
Matrix will also be showing IP-based Unified Communication Server as well, which is a combination of hardware, SPARK200 and software PRASAR UCS. With IP-at-core, PRASAR forms the basis of a Voice over IP (VoIP) solution for modern-day business enterprise that adapts to existing infrastructure set-up with ease.
It is a unique single box office UC solution for small-medium & large enterprises, with the same hardware for workforce strength, varying from a small unit with 100 users to large enterprise up to 2100 users. It connects internal and external decision-makers at multiple locations for effective communication and real-time collaboration.
Other than this, there will be Smart Video IP Deskphone for business professionals to offer enhanced audio and video communication quality.