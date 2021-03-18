Matrix Comsec proudly declares its presence and participation in the 28th Convergence 2021, to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 24th – 26th March ’21.
Matrix will be showcasing its complete innovation-driven range of Enterprise IP-PBXs, Unified Communication Server for Modern Enterprises, IP-PBX for SMB & SME, VoIP & GSM Gateways, and a new portfolio of IP Communication endpoints.
Cutting-edge developments
The dynamic nature of swiftly evolving next-gen workforce and space does not wait for anyone and neither do they at Matrix. With a mantra of ‘We Aid All’, the tech evolutions thrive to cater to every firm that scouts cutting-edge developments, regardless of its scale, structure, or sort. At Convergence Expo, Matrix will put forth a plethora of reliably feature-rich solutions, the bifurcated categories of which can be highlighted as:
The SOHO Solutions:
With targeting the pain areas of minimal enterprises standing at the core of these tailored solutions, Matrix brings forth:
- ETERNITY PENX - the highly customisable IP-PBX solution
- ETERNITY NENX - the SOHO IP-PBX package
- VISIONPRO - the digital PBX for small offices
Collaborative communication attributes
These platforms through avant-garde tech host the SARVAM server to avail its communication attributes
Individually, these next-gen products answer every communication woe any small office/home office might encounter. They are designed to be equipped with major benefits such as cost-effectiveness, telephony asset retention, remote work mobility, and many more. It is the exact one-stop package any firm would wish to instil for ensuring staff safety, while not compromising its productivity and efficiency, amidst a pandemic.
As an embodiment of limitless remote access and collaborative communication, it literally takes the workflow out of the box (cubicle). Underlying its family, these platforms through avant-garde tech host the SARVAM server to avail its collaborative communication attributes. These include personalised scalability, universal network connectivity, and advanced audio/visual calling features. The platforms are namely:
|
Specifications
|
|
|
|
IP Users
|
999
|
2000
|
2000
|
Digital Users
|
96
|
128
|
128
|
Analogue Users
|
240
|
512
|
1296
Dive deeper into how the corporate enterprise can boost productivity through these with Matrix at Convergence’ 2021.
Best customer engagement
It is an enterprise-grade high capacity, high durability, and high efficacy software-based communication solution. It connects all the employees on a single platform. It offers a range of enterprise-grade calling features that improve employees’ productivity and speed up the decision-making process. With an in-call redundant system, ANANT UCS boasts of providing the best customer engagement. Know more about this hardware-independent solution at Convergence 2021!
Apart from these, Matrix will be sharing its exclusive yet wide range of solutions that are crafted to drive the business sphere towards a tech-savvy tomorrow. “Convergence India is a major tech extravaganza that brings ICT professionals on a common platform to grow. Matrix is eager to participate in showcasing its latest Telecom solutions such as Unified Communication Servers/Platforms, Universal Media Gateways, User Terminals, and furthermore to Convergence’s high-end audience this year. Together We Envision, Together We Move, Together We Grow.” Said Kaushal Kadakia Marketing Manager, Matrix Comsec.