With decades of experience serving the real estate community with innovative security products, The Master Lock Company is announcing a new partnership to become the new official electronic lockbox provider of MIBOR REALTOR® Association, the professional association representing central Indiana's REALTORS®.

Citing integrations with BrokerBay, strong brand reputation, and expertise in the global supply chain, MIBOR will offer Master Lock’s Bluetooth-enabled lock boxes and Master Lock Vault Enterprise software to its Broker Listing Cooperative beginning in 2022. 

Electronic lockbox solution provider

As technology evolves, we must move together, forward, and consistently review the products and services we provide to ensure we are offering best-in-class solutions to meet our members’ needs,” said MIBOR’s Chief Executive Officer, Shelley Specchio. “With this as our motivation, MIBOR is pleased to partner with Master Lock as our electronic lockbox box solution provider.” 

MIBOR and Master Lock represent two of the most venerated names in real estate and security

Together, MIBOR and Master Lock represent two of the most venerated names in real estate and security. MIBOR, founded in 1912, is an association dedicated to providing its members with leading tools, training, and technology. Master Lock, founded in 1921, has been the longtime leader in security and safety products, continuously updating their lockbox products to serve the real estate industry.  

Meeting integration needs

We’ve spent years interviewing key contacts across organised real estate, to better understand their product and integration needs,” said Brian Smith, Master Lock Connected Products Business Development Manager.

This latest partnership with MIBOR, a top-40 MLS, is proof-positive that we are meeting the needs of the industry at a critical time. With experience in global supply chain management, our expertise in technology integrations, and our truly flexible, secure product line, we are confident that Master Lock will continue to be the preferred vendor for leading MLSs across the U.S.” 

The Master Lock advantage 

After much consideration, Master Lock was identified as the best solution for MIBOR’s growing marketplace. Master Lock’s real estate solution includes a variety of features and integrations that enable REALTORS® to run their businesses more efficiently and securely. 

  • Showing solution integration 

With the option to fully integrate with popular showing solutions including BrokerBay, Master Lock offers a simplified experience for MIBOR’s members, who can use one convenient solution to manage the entire property showing process, from scheduling to accessing properties.  

  • Flexible, secure access

With Master Lock, REALTORS® can access listings via Bluetooth-enabled technology or manual keycodes provided by the listing agent. This allows the lockbox to work even if there is a technology failure, spotty service, or if the lockbox needs to be accessed by someone without Bluetooth or app access. 

  • Expertise in supply chain management 

As global supply chain issues continue to affect the production and issuance of many items, including lockboxes, MIBOR stated that Master Lock’s reliability and experience in global distribution and supply chain management was a primary factor in the newly announced partnership.  

