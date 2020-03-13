Marks USA, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, renowned for its architectural-grade hardware, locking and access lock lines, announces the release of their new 2020 Custom Lockset Catalog.
The new catalog includes over 250 Marks USA custom levers, knobs & escutcheons; standard and custom design decorative locksets.
ArchiTech Designer Series Networx Locksets
Also featured are ArchiTech Designer Series Networx Locksets, customisable with over 300 trims and finishes, with Bluetooth LE and iLock App support. Marks Custom Locks featured, have been used in a variety of high-profile worldwide projects , i.e., The Plaza Hotel and Condominiums, New York , The Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C., VIA 57 West, New York (also known as The Pyramid Building due to its iconic shape), and the Lucida and Georgica Buildings, as well.
Marks USA manufactures mortise, cylindrical and tubular locks in an infinite customisable collection of designs, styles, looks, and functions, many of which can be “tried on” on their interactive official website, where designers and architects can design, spec and share their own custom lock vision, in various settings, inside and out, in mortise & cylindrical locks, and including matching interior locks.
High-security keying systems
Ready for any requirement, Marks’ custom trim may include engraving, conventional and high-security keying systems, electronic access control are all offered for commercial, residential and industrial projects. Marks USA products are long-lived and backed by the industry's only Lifetime Mechanical Warranty.