March Networks, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence solutions provider, is pleased to announce that one of California’s busiest transportation authorities will standardise its entire bus fleet on the company’s RideSafe mobile solution.
RideSafe solution
The US$ 4 million contract will see more than 400 buses deployed with March Networks’ complete end-to-end RideSafe solution. The contract includes cloud-based monitoring of all of the transportation authority’s mobile cameras and recorders, a services contract providing annual and recurring revenue for March Networks for up to 7 years.
RideSafe solution enables transit operators to maintain the highest security for passengers and employees, respond quickly to emergency situations, and resolve liability claims faster with integrated surveillance video and vehicle metadata. It also provides peace of mind with sophisticated monitoring through March Networks’ Insight Monitoring and Resolution Service.
Insight Monitoring and Resolution Service
With Insight, March Networks’ managed services professionals proactively monitor all video devices and troubleshoot issues remotely, saving customers’ time and money by eliminating unnecessary truck rolls.
If a physical update is required, March Networks immediately dispatches a technician to conduct onsite repair services. All activity is logged online, giving customers a complete view of their network via a secure web browser.
RideSafe GT Series Hybrid Transit NVRs
Fully integrated with Insight is March Networks’ RideSafe GT Series Hybrid Transit NVRs (Network Video Recorders), the backbone of the RideSafe solution. The highly reliable, Linux-based recording platforms are purpose-built for transportation environments, with industry-recognised SAE J1455-standards and tamper-proof enclosures that protect against dust and moisture.
They allow operators to quickly access live and recorded video and search for incidents based on vehicle information, such as GPS location, when managed by March Networks Command for Transit video management software (VMS).
Mobile cameras deployed
As true hybrid appliances, the NVRs support a mix of analogue and IP cameras, allowing transportation agencies to migrate to IP video cost-effectively and at their own pace. The California transportation authority will also deploy March Networks’ ruggedised mobile cameras, including its new SE2 Fleet Dash Camera and SE2 Fleet Wedge Camera.
Both cameras deliver 2MP resolution and feature industry-first LED flicker mitigation technology, which suppresses the strobing in the recorded video caused by LED light sources. Eliminating flicker in surveillance video ensures brake lights and other light sources are not mistaken for flicker and allows for more accurate post-incident investigations.
Cloud-based monitoring solution
“By offering the most reliable video surveillance technology and secure cloud-based monitoring services, March Networks is meeting the needs of transportation customers and rapidly growing the services side of our business,” said Net Payne, March Networks’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.
Net Payne adds, “Almost 27 million people rely on this transportation authority’s buses each year. We are proud that our RideSafe solution was chosen to help safeguard this ridership.”