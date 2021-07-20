March Networks, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence solutions company, is pleased to announce a new highly scalable Linux version of its Video Management Software (VMS) that can support up to 3,000 cameras on a single server.
Command Recording Software
The latest release of March Networks Command Recording Software offers unparalleled flexibility and scalability for customers. In addition to Windows systems, the software now works with Linux-based Operating Systems (OS), offering an unprecedented ability to support up to 3,000 IP channels on one server.
March Networks has achieved this scale by leveraging Docker container technology, an open-source platform that can speed the delivery of cloud-based applications, centralised video storage and cloud recording – all elements of the March Networks VMS roadmap.
Centralised storage
Using the solution, customers can lower infrastructure costs with fewer servers. They can move toward centralised storage, by streaming cameras to just one server in an on-site data centre.
“We added the Linux option for our VMS because of its superior security and Docker support, which provides the scalability our customers need as well as the foundation for our cloud recording solution,” said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks.
End-to-end encryption
Net Payne adds, “This platform further builds on March Networks’ 20-year history of offering highly secure, enterprise-class Linux recording solutions.”
Net Payne notes that Command Recording Software uses a customised OS that removes unnecessary services and applications, reducing the likelihood of cyber-attack. It offers complete end-to-end encryption (from camera to recorder to enterprise management system to client software), with cameras supporting RTP/RTSP over HTTPS.
X-Series Hybrid Recorders
For customers that prefer a purpose-built appliance, the software is also embedded on March Networks’ new X-Series Hybrid Recorders. The high-performance recorders are optimised to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications with NVIDIA system-on-chip (SOC) technology.
New 4, 8 and 12-channel versions of the X-Series – ideal for ATM and small retail installations – are now available for order and shipping later this quarter. Net Payne adds, “Our VMS platform’s flexible architecture, supporting both Windows and Linux-based systems, as well as running on our X-Series recorders or commercial off-the-shelf servers and virtual machines, makes it an ideal solution for almost any business.”
Retail warehouses and distribution centres
He further said, “Large organisations with high camera counts including retail warehouses and distribution centres, school campuses, airports and corporate headquarter locations will particularly benefit from the solution’s scalability, high availability and failover recording.”
The platform also offers:
- Business intelligence – When integrated with March Networks Searchlight data analytics software, customers can enjoy access to people counting, queue length and dwell time analytics as well as ATM or POS transaction data overlaid on the video.
- Compatibility with March Networks’ hosted Command Enterprise Software for a cloud-managed video solution offering real-time health monitoring, and centralised system and user management.
- Convenient external recording options (DAS, NAS and SAN).
- Remote viewing with the March Networks Command Mobile app or the March Networks Web Client.
March Networks will showcase Command Recording Software and its X-Series Hybrid Recorders at ISC West, booth #12045, July 19-21, at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.