Malwarebytes, a provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, announces enhanced integrations and business offerings in its OneView management dashboard to streamline security business operations for Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners.
The latest expansion brings management of server products into the cloud console and also integrates directly with ConnectWise Manage business management solution, making it easier for MSPs to streamline billing, service ticketing, and account management during a critical time of increased cybersecurity threats.
Tailoring security solutions
According to research from ConnectWise-owned Continuum, 83 percent of MSPs report a customer cyber-attack, while 74 percent report suffering at least one attack themselves. The same research found that “67 percent of MSPs do not feel fully confident in their ability to defend their clients against a cyber attack.”
“Security is an increasing concern for MSPs, particularly as their clients have become more targeted by cybercriminals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike LaPeters, vice president of worldwide MSP at Malwarebytes. “By expanding OneView integrations and product capabilities, we are helping MSPs by both providing tailored security solutions for their clientele and also easing the burden of management and billing.”
Eliminating manual tasks
Malwarebytes’ OneView integration with ConnectWise Manage boosts MSP team productivity by eliminating manual tasks and providing up-to-date customer data capabilities to increase efficiency of billing and licencing management. Automated ticket creation from Malwarebytes security scans give MSP teams full awareness of threats to their customer with direct visibility into endpoints while informing on critical status and information to keep customers more secure.
Malwarebytes’ software agent provides MSP staff with a deep understanding of endpoint status and configuration by exchanging important details like OS version, IP address, installation date, and more with the ConnectWise Manage tool, enabling teams to make more informed decisions on securing their customer endpoints.
Endpoint security products
MSP partners can now also integrate Malwarebytes endpoint security products for servers into the OneView console for streamlined management:
Advanced capabilities include Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Granular Server Isolation, and Ransomware Rollback
Simplify server protection, detection and response: Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers provides a complete solution that includes support packages to custom fit a business’ security needs. Advanced capabilities include Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Granular Server Isolation, and Ransomware Rollback, which return impacted servers to health – without costly reimaging or lost productivity.
It is fast, lightweight, and purpose-built to protect an organisation’s most valuable data. Available for Windows machines, Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers is laser focused on keeping critical server infrastructure online and operational.
Proactive malware protection
Proactively protect and remediate Windows and Linux servers: Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers provides endpoint security that combines fast speeds with exceptional protection to offer simple and efficient solutions to organisations of all sizes.
The product provides proactive malware protection and remediation for server infrastructure, driven from a single cloud console, providing visibility into all activity across an organisation – from servers to workstations. Available for Windows and Linux servers, Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers combines ease-of-use with predefined security configurations and default server policies.