The Situation
Founded in 1856, Seton Hall Preparatory School is the oldest Catholic college preparatory school in New Jersey. Educating young men in grades 9-12, the school’s administration aims to provide a safe and nurturing educational environment. Michael Gallo, Assistant Headmaster for Seton Hall Preparatory, admitted the school faced great challenges in properly securing the building, faculty, and student populations.
The main campus building in question was built in the 1920s and lacked an automatic door locking system. “We had a situation where all of the doors in the school had to be manually locked and one door would be left unlocked throughout the school day, mainly for faculty access,” Gallo said.
“Before employing the Aiphone IS Series, we had to have faculty members keep eyes on all of the hallways to make sure no unauthorised persons had entered the building.” Furthermore, the school was not equipped with an intercom system to communicate between classrooms and the main office, or between the main office and front door. “It created a potentially dangerous situation if a really dire, time-sensitive event occurred.”
The Challenge
Secure the main campus building and lock all building access points and doors. Integrate new features with the existing paging system and provide audio/video access control and communication throughout the school.
The Solution
Install Aiphone’s IS Series, a flexible hardwired intercom system with IP capability, to ensure all access points into the main building are secure throughout the day. Achieve reliable communication between classrooms and the main office in emergency situations.
The All-in-One Security Solution
The IS Series IP Video Intercom installed at Seton Hall Preparatory School is a network-based all-in-one security control system
Seton Hall Preparatory School administrators looked toward the expertise of Maffey’s Security Group to correct the campus’ security flaws. “Maffey’s realised the critical nature of the security threat posed by our leaving the front door of the building opens all the time. Thus, the perfect solution was the IS Series system from Aiphone that addressed and solved our challenges with perimeter security, classroom communication, multiple paging zones, bell scheduling, and accessing our paging system from multiple locations,” Gallo said.
After consulting Seton Hall Preparatory, Maffey’s recommended installing Aiphone’s IS Series IP Video Intercom. “Here at Maffey’s, we have become full Aiphone supporters and only install Aiphone intercoms,” said Ed Maffey, President of Maffey’s Security Group.
IP Video Intercom
The IS Series IP Video Intercom installed at Seton Hall Preparatory School is a cost-effective, network-based all-in-one security control system. It features video entry security, internal communication, rescue assistance, paging, and bell/chime scheduling. The door station provides video identification, including a 170° wide-angle camera with digital PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) control.
The IS Series can connect multiple schools or buildings within a district or campus. The system allows for after-hours security, as well as extensive communication between buildings and schools to identify visitors, announce emergencies, program daily bulletins and bell schedules, and connect with classrooms and exterior buildings.
IS Series
Features:
- Flexible system size can be small or can scale to a large capacity
- Can have local hardwired components, IP components, or a mix of both
- Easy wiring with dedicated CAT-5e cable
- Integrates with CCTV systems for a broader view of the area
- Convenient remote door unlocking
- Keyless entry with embedded card reader stations
Seamless System Set-Up
The IS Series installation at Seton Hall Preparatory included 60 classrooms, 4 video door stations, 9 paging zones, and 6 master stations to provide the most comprehensive level of security. Minimizing the cost of installation and disruptions for the school, Maffey’s Security Group offered to implement the IS Series system on a voluntary basis during non-school hours. “We worked nights and weekends to complete the install,” Maffey said. “During this time, we were able to install all of the room stations and wire mold in the classrooms and offices. We also integrated the IS Series with a new, audio/ video access control and card access system for authorized personnel on the four perimeter doors.”IS Series rescue assistance tower was installed to alert administrators of any emergencies
The system is also used to signal class changes and emergency notifications, such as weather advisories and school-wide lockdowns. In addition, an IS Series rescue assistance tower was installed at the school’s game field to alert administrators of any immediate emergencies occurring outside of the main building.
Easy to use systems
With the IS Series in place, the administrative staff at Seton Hall can control school entry points. “The Aiphone IS Series works well and is easy to use,” Gallo said. “The video and volume in all elements of this system are clear. We’re also allowed to have remote control over the doors, so we can grant access to people as needed without jeopardizing the student and faculty population by having a single door unlocked all day long. We now know who is in the building at any given time.”
The system provides emergency assistance and day-to-day communication throughout the school that had previously been lacking. Response time to anything threatening members of the Seton Hall community is now quicker and handled more efficiently.
“This is a true, all-in-one solution that provides educational institutions with entry security, classroom communication, paging, emergency call, and access control,” states Maffey. Overall, Gallo and the Seton Hall Preparatory School staff are impressed with the ease and security offered by the Aiphone IS Series system. “This is what we were looking for. The Aiphone IS Series answers to all the elements of security absent from our daily routine before this,” Gallo said. “This system ensures the safety of our students and faculty, unlike anything we’ve seen in our over 150-year existence.”