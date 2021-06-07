Lynred, a provider of high-quality infrared detectors for the aerospace, defence and commercial markets, announces the appointment of Jean-Yves Dussaud as Chief Marketing Officer. His role is one of several strategic moves Lynred has been undertaking to bring more ambitious and innovative value-added propositions to its key markets.
This is an internal appointment. Previously, Mr. Dussaud was Chief Quality and Risk Officer at Lynred, the company created two years ago as a merger between Sofradir and ULIS. He has 10 years of management experience within the firm, which includes seven as a member of the board.
Developing smaller footprint
Prior to that, he held B2B and B2B2C Product Manager positions at international firms Rieter (CH) and ITW (US), accumulating seven years’ international marketing experience. “Lynred is pleased to appoint Jean-Yves to his new role, which leverages his customer satisfaction experience and knowledge in infrared technologies,” said Jean-François Delepau, Chairman and CEO of Lynred.
Jean-Yves has the leadership to enable us to better tailor our offer to the future needs of clients"
“Jean-Yves has the leadership to enable us to better tailor our offer to the future needs of clients, who are developing products in emerging applications. The whole company is geared towards more market diversification and to developing smaller footprint, value-added IR products in greater volumes.” Lynred is among the pioneer manufacturers of infrared (IR) detectors, critical components at the centre of thermal imagers used in defence and surveillance applications where lighting conditions are poor.
Emerging market opportunities
They are being increasingly deployed in industrial and consumer equipment across a broad range of activities, for example space management in office buildings or in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial thermal inspection.
“Every year, we discover new trends in infrared technologies. I am truly excited about these emerging market opportunities that match our capabilities and track record in bringing quality solutions, performance and affordability to camera makers and other imaging equipment providers. The marketing team and I are thrilled to support Lynred in fulfilling these challenging market requirements,” said Jean-Yves Dussaud. “Our aim is to make the integration of infrared technology less complex, while enabling its benefits to become more widely accessible. We look forward to engaging with customers on the advantages we offer.”
Lynred key figures:
- Exports 85% of products
- Invests 15% of its annual revenue in R&D
- Generated €237M ($287M) in global sales in 2020
- European IR manufacturer for space deployed products; has delivered over 100 flight model IR detectors to satellite missions
- 1,050 staff