D-Link, a global leader in security and surveillance technology, has unveiled the JustConnect 16-Channel H.265 PoE Network Video Recorder (DNR-4020-16P) – an all-in-on IP video surveillance solution that offers SMBs and enterprises a robust surveillance system.

Extensive monitoring

The all-in-one DNR-4020-16P comes with integrated PoE ports, which can power and connect up to 16 individual cameras and is specifically designed to provide extensive monitoring wherever needed. H.265/HEVC (High-Efficiency Video Coding) support reduces overall network bandwidth utilisation and allows more videos to be stored without sacrificing image quality or resolution.

Robust and automated surveillance

Offering flexible, robust, and automated surveillance, the JustConnect 16-Channel H.265 PoE Network Video Recorder is designed with multiple recording modes including continuous, scheduled, and event-based recording. It also offers the option to back up videos to an external USB drive or alternative network storage

The DNR-4020-16P comes with two integrated hard disk bays with a maximum capacity of 16TB, allowing video footage to be safely recorded and stored.

Built-in Alarm In ports

Due to its built-in Alarm In ports, motion or contact sensors can be connected to trigger recordings automatically. At the same time, Alarm Out ports provides the option to set up visual or audible warnings.

With its built-in HDMI and VGA ports, and keyboard and mouse support, the DNR-4020-16P provides real-time monitoring and playback without the need for a separate computer or additional software.

Friendly UI

The user-friendly interface provides administrators with 16 channels of simultaneous live view, recording, playback, and PTZ control. For added flexibility, the free JustConnect+ mobile app lets administrators monitor the system remotely on mobile devices - such as a smartphone or tablet.

IP66-rated with alert detection

The DNS-4020-16P is fully compatible with D-Link’s latest Vigilance camera range, including 2/4/8 Megapixel Dome and Bullet cameras, all supporting H.265 with resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD.

The dome and bullet cameras come with weatherproof IP66-rated housing, with the dome cameras further protected against vandalism with IK10-rated housing. Furthermore, it also works with mydlink™ cameras that support ONVIF Profile S and the Group Temperature Screening Camera (DCS-9500T), which can provide vital detection and alert in detecting people with elevated temperatures.