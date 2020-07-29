LILIN, a globally renowned manufacturer of IP video cameras, recording devices, and software, announced a strategic partnership with CyberLink, a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies to strike business opportunities for facial recognition.
Together, CyberLink’s FaceMe AI facial recognition engine will be integrated into the LILIN facial recognition system to create comprehensive smart security and smart retail solutions.
FaceMe AI facial recognition solution
CyberLink’s FaceMe AI facial recognition engine achieves up to 99.7% accuracy of the NIST FRVT test, ranked No. 1 in Taiwan, and when combined with LILIN’s smart security solutions, enables one-stop smart security, data analysis and warning system service.
LILIN’s smart security solution is suitable for access control management of commercial offices and factories and can provide business analysis for the restaurant and retail industries as well.
AI facial recognition system
LILIN’s AI facial recognition system not only has the advantage of ‘3 High’ elements, encompassing a ‘High’ recognition rate
Along with over 40 years of experience in IP video manufacturing and development of IP cameras, recording devices and software, LILIN continues to pursue innovation. LILIN’s AI facial recognition system not only has the advantage of ‘3 High’ elements, encompassing a ‘High’ recognition rate, ‘High’ capacity, up to 100,000 face database and ‘High’ elevation angle to be recognised, but also supports multiple image inputs, and image search facial recognition, making it easy to distinguish the trajectory of personnel.
Furthermore, companies can create file identification through a photo of the ID, and use one-stop central management to synchronise the data immediately, greatly reducing the precious time spent on complicated processes!
Intelligent security solutions
“LILIN has many years of smart security experience, providing insight into the market’s needs for creating a comprehensive intelligent security solution. LILIN is pleased to partner with CyberLink and integrates FaceMe into our facial recognition system to strengthen smart retail, smart healthcare, smart factory, and smart business applications. Through continued efforts, I believe that LILIN will provide the most advanced total security solution for global customers.” said Mr. C.C. Hsu, LILIN’s President.
“If there was ever a field worthy of continued research and innovation, it’s security,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink, adding “Without a doubt, LILIN is a globally renowned provider and manufacturer of IoT devices and CyberLink is a worldwide pioneer developing facial recognition applications for connected devices. Together, we are setting a new standard for what makes a place secure by bringing to market new technologies that make our customers safer, and our businesses smarter.”